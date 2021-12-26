  • Facebook
    Did Ali Fazal REVEAL his WEDDING DATE with Richa Chadha? Find out

    Actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have been dating for a few years now. The couple goes down as one of the coolest Bollywood jodis. Ali Fazal has spoken about his wedding date’ here is what said.

    Did Ali Fazal REVEAL his WEDDING DATE with Richa Chadha? Find out
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 26, 2021, 6:00 AM IST
    The marriage talks of actor Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have been doing rounds for quite a time now. The two were earlier planning to get married in April 2020. However, the Covid-19 pandemic killed their plans, forcing them to move their wedding plans.

    Over a year and after that, Ali Fazal has revealed when is he planning to marry his lady love and Bollywood actress Richa Chadha. The ‘Fast and Furious’ actor has said that they (Ali and Richa) have been dying to get married but situations have been such that they had to push their wedding.

    ALSO READ: Ali Fazal, Gerard Butler to share screen space in Kandahar? Find out

    Ali Fazal said that initially, the couple had decided to tie the knot by April 2020. But, Convid-19 and the following lockdown spilt water on their plans. The ‘Fukrey’ co-stars had to postpone their wedding because of the pandemic. But now, their wedding plans are once again on, and their D-day might arrive soon.

    According to media reports, Ali Fazal said that they are eyeing to get married most likely in March 2022. The couple is expected to have an intimate wedding, inviting just their close friends and family. However, they do plan on throwing functions in Mumbai and New Delhi, reportedly.

    ALSO READ: Happy birthday Richa Chadha: Here's how she fell in love with Ali Fazal

    As per Ali Fazal, when the lockdown was lifted in 2020 and normalcy had returned, the two actors had to complete their pending shoots. This put their wedding plans on a back seat. Later, it once again got pushed because of the second wave. However, this time around, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are ready to seal their relationship with weddings in the coming year.

    Meanwhile, Ali Fazal is presently busy shooting for his upcoming Hollywood film ‘Kandahar’. In this, he will be sharing screen space with Hollywood actor Gerard Butler. Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha met during the filming of Fukrey (2013). They two started dating each other soon after. It was in 2019 when Ali proposed to Richa for the wedding. The proposal happened at the latter’s birthday celebrations in the Maldives.

