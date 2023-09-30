Fukrey 3 crosses Kangana Ranaut's Chandramukhi 2, earns Rs 16.32 Crore in 2 days

Fukrey 3 Box Office Earnings: The long-awaited third instalment in the Fukrey series, starring Richa Chadha and Pulkit Samrat, finally opened in theatres this week to positive reviews. Early estimates indicate that the Fukrey 3 made Rs 7.5 crore on its second day, or on Friday, September 29, according to the industry tracker Sacnilk. The movie's previous opening day take was Rs 8.82 crore. With this, Fukrey 3 has now amassed a total of Rs 16.32 crore. As a result, Fukrey 3 has done better than both Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War and Chandramukhi 2 by Kangana Ranaut, both of which were released on the same day. According to reports, Chandramukhi 2 made Rs 4.50 crore nett on its second day in India across all languages.

Vipul Vig wrote the script for Fukrey 3, which Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar made for Excel Entertainment. Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, and Manjot Singh all play significant roles in it. With this third instalment, Pankaj Tripathi has also joined the Fukrey series. Initially, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and the movie were both scheduled to open on September 7. The film's release date was changed earlier this month, from August 28 to September 28. "Eliminate Choocha from Fukrey Returns and there's little going for the film," says News18 Showsha in his review of Fukrey 3. The picture is largely held together by Varun Sharma, who is once more on his toes as the bumbling Choocha. He is entrusted with the duty of continuing the narrative.