Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    From Sonu Nigam to Shreya Ghoshal: Top Indian singers who are proud pet parents too

    Dogs are the cutest and biggest cuddlers in the whole world. We are in awe of these celebrities' adorable affection for their four-legged companions. Check out our favourite singers and their furry friends.
     

    From Sonu Nigam to Shreya Ghoshal: Top Indian singers who are proud pet parents too ARB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 10, 2023, 5:23 PM IST

    Chihuahuas and other little dog breeds like Shih Tzus and Pomeranians are among the many dogs breeds Sonu Nigam is happy to be the parent of. He ensures his canines receive the most excellent care possible because this gorgeous man takes his duties seriously. He sees that they eat healthily, exercise regularly, and get the right medical care when required. Additionally, he encourages his followers to give homeless animals a loving home by adopting them.

    Neha Kakkar, the nation's queen of Punjabi hip-hop, is another admirer of adorable puppies. Neha once had a tiny chowchow stay with her for a week, and she was head over heels in love with him. She exposed her admirers to the little chowchow's fat cheeks and shared the cutest photos with her darling companion.

    Also Read: Adipurush: Know Prabhas' strict diet and fitness plan

    Liza Malik, an actress and singer, is the proud, ecstatic parent of Emma, a wonderful dog. She frequently appears with her dog, whom she refers to as her "daughter." The stunning actress shares numerous images of her puppy, whose guilt-free face and unbelievably innocent eyes can warm even the hardest hearts, just like every pet lover who is fascinated with their dogs. So, if your day is drab, have a look at Liza and her furry child Emma, who will instantly brighten it!

    Last but not least, India's Nightingale Shreya Ghoshal's stunning Golden Retriever takes up a large portion of her official Instagram account. Shreya Ghoshal is a mother to her pet dog, Sherlock Ghoshal, and her new baby boy, Devyaan Mukhopadhyaya. Shreya Ghoshal, a singer, frequently posts pictures of her dog on Instagram. Shreya can't imagine her life without the "warm fuzzy" "Sunshine" she has in it.

    Also Read: Netflix's new docu-series 'Cleopatra' faces backlash in Egypt over skin colour

    Watching these absolutely adorable pictures of our favourite artists with their pets makes us genuinely pleased and uplifts our moods!

    Last Updated May 10, 2023, 5:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2023: While Hardik Pandya has family time with Agastya, Natasa Stankovic engages in workouts (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: While Hardik Pandya has family time with Agastya, Natasa Stankovic engages in workouts (WATCH)

    Netflixs new docu-series 'Cleopatra' faces backlash in Egypt over skin colour ADC

    Netflix's new docu-series 'Cleopatra' faces backlash in Egypt over skin colour

    Tridha Choudhury in this orange and pink swimsuit will be treat for your eyes, watch video ADC

    Tridha Choudhury in this orange and pink swimsuit will be treat for your eyes, watch video

    Cannes Film Festival 2023: 4 Indian Films all set for grand premiere at 76th Palme d'Or RBA

    Cannes Film Festival 2023: 4 Indian Films all set for grand premiere at 76th Palme d'Or

    From Dahaad to The Mother: Check out OTT releases this week ARB

    From 'Dahaad' to 'The Mother': Check out OTT releases this week

    Recent Stories

    Mahindra XUV400 Creates New Record

    Mahindra XUV400 Creates New Record

    Doctor Vandana death case: Kerala Education Department suspends murder accused Sandeep anr

    Doctor Vandana death case: Kerala Education Department suspends murder accused Sandeep

    Imran Khan arrest Pakistan army deployed in Punjab Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to maintain law and order gcw

    Imran Khan's arrest: Pakistan army deployed in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to maintain law and order

    Karnataka Election 2023: After casting his vote, DK Shivakumar enjoys riding autorickshaw in his hometown AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: After casting his vote, DK Shivakumar enjoys riding autorickshaw in Kanakapura

    Keeping Lupus at Bay: Lifestyle changes, self-care, and medication for prevention RBA

    Keeping Lupus at Bay: Lifestyle changes, self-care, and medication for prevention

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon