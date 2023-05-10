From Sonu Nigam to Shreya Ghoshal: Top Indian singers who are proud pet parents too

Dogs are the cutest and biggest cuddlers in the whole world. We are in awe of these celebrities' adorable affection for their four-legged companions. Check out our favourite singers and their furry friends.

Chihuahuas and other little dog breeds like Shih Tzus and Pomeranians are among the many dogs breeds Sonu Nigam is happy to be the parent of. He ensures his canines receive the most excellent care possible because this gorgeous man takes his duties seriously. He sees that they eat healthily, exercise regularly, and get the right medical care when required. Additionally, he encourages his followers to give homeless animals a loving home by adopting them.

Neha Kakkar, the nation's queen of Punjabi hip-hop, is another admirer of adorable puppies. Neha once had a tiny chowchow stay with her for a week, and she was head over heels in love with him. She exposed her admirers to the little chowchow's fat cheeks and shared the cutest photos with her darling companion.

Liza Malik, an actress and singer, is the proud, ecstatic parent of Emma, a wonderful dog. She frequently appears with her dog, whom she refers to as her "daughter." The stunning actress shares numerous images of her puppy, whose guilt-free face and unbelievably innocent eyes can warm even the hardest hearts, just like every pet lover who is fascinated with their dogs. So, if your day is drab, have a look at Liza and her furry child Emma, who will instantly brighten it!

Last but not least, India's Nightingale Shreya Ghoshal's stunning Golden Retriever takes up a large portion of her official Instagram account. Shreya Ghoshal is a mother to her pet dog, Sherlock Ghoshal, and her new baby boy, Devyaan Mukhopadhyaya. Shreya Ghoshal, a singer, frequently posts pictures of her dog on Instagram. Shreya can't imagine her life without the "warm fuzzy" "Sunshine" she has in it.

Watching these absolutely adorable pictures of our favourite artists with their pets makes us genuinely pleased and uplifts our moods!