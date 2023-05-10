Adipurush: Know Prabhas' strict diet and fitness plan

Entertainment
Prabhas had totally changed his lifestyle and fitness for this ambitious project Adipurush.
Prabhas works out six days a week and focuses on daily muscle workouts. His exercise programme includes aerobic exercises, including jogging, cycling, and swimming.
Aside from strenuous workouts, the actor practises Yoga daily. He feels that yoga aids in the maintenance of flexibility, balance, and mental focus.
Gaining pure muscle mass is one of the most difficult things to do. One of the most critical aspects of such a task is your nutrition. Prabhas did a balanced and nutritious diet.
Prabhas' diet includes chicken, fish, eggs, and low-fat dairy products. He avoids sugar products like drinks, sweets, and fried food items because of heavy oil intake.
For hydration, he drinks plenty of water and juices. It is also said that he avoids alcohol and sugary beverages.
Prabhas is one of the few actors who believe in a 30% workout and 70% diet plan to remain fit. And he takes six meals instead of 3 heavy meals.