Entertainment

Adipurush: Know Prabhas' strict diet and fitness plan

Prabhas had totally changed his lifestyle and fitness for this ambitious project Adipurush.

Image credits: others

Workout

Prabhas works out six days a week and focuses on daily muscle workouts. His exercise programme includes aerobic exercises, including jogging, cycling, and swimming. 
 

Image credits: Getty

Yoga

Aside from strenuous workouts, the actor practises Yoga daily. He feels that yoga aids in the maintenance of flexibility, balance, and mental focus. 
 

Image credits: others

Healthy diet

Gaining pure muscle mass is one of the most difficult things to do. One of the most critical aspects of such a task is your nutrition. Prabhas did a balanced and nutritious diet. 
 

Image credits: Getty

Protein and low carbohydrate diet

Prabhas' diet includes chicken, fish, eggs, and low-fat dairy products. He avoids sugar products like drinks, sweets, and fried food items because of heavy oil intake.
 

Image credits: others

Fruits and hydration

For hydration, he drinks plenty of water and juices. It is also said that he avoids alcohol and sugary beverages. 
 

Image credits: others

Six meals a day

Prabhas is one of the few actors who believe in a 30% workout and 70% diet plan to remain fit. And he takes six meals instead of 3 heavy meals.
 

Image credits: others
Find Next One