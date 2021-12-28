Round-up 2021: From Jai Bhim to Shershaah, here are the best movies of the year

It is that time of the year when you need to take a look back at the best films of the year. We have curated a list of the top movies of 2021. Take a look at the same right here.

We have been at the end of the year, which means that it is time you take a look at the year-ender list. Today, we have made a compilation of the top Indian films of the year that have been appreciated by the audiences and also deserves your attention. Take a blanket, cuddle up and watch these movies if you have already not started watching.

Shershaah

The movie was directed by Vishnuvardhan. The biographical war film is based on Kargil war hero, Captain Vikram Batra. The film's plotline is flawless, and the stellar cast of the movie includes Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in essential roles. The movie will give you a roller coaster of emotions.

Jai Bhim

The legal drama movie essays the reality of the caste system in society and revolves around a real incident from 1993. It revolves around a case got by Justice K Chandru. The movie was directed by T J Gnanavel and featured Suriya and Lijomol Jose in essential roles.

Sooryavanshi

The action-packed movie revolves around the life of an anti-terrorism squad that joins forces with other two cops to stop a terrorist group that are planning to attack the city of Mumbai.

Master

This action movie talks about the life of an alcoholic professor who is put in a juvenile school for three months. There he meets a gangster who uses innocent kids as a scapegoat for his criminal actions. The movie was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and also features Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in important roles.

Sardar Udham

The biopic received good reviews from the masses. The movie was directed by Shoojit Sircar and featured Vicky Kaushal as the main hero. The biopic is based on the real-life of Sardar Udham Singh, who was a revolutionary freedom fighter who assassinated Michael O'Dwye to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre that had taken place in Amritsar.

