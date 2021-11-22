  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    EXCLUSIVE: Shershaah actor Anil Charanjeett on working with Sidharth Malhotra and playing role of a soldier

    Bollywood actor Anil Charanjeett is best known for his films like Sanju, PK, Simmba, Sooryavanshi, among others. He is best known for his role in Shershaah, which had Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in the stellar cast.

    EXCLUSIVE Shershaah actor Anil Charanjeett on working with Sidharth Malhotra and playing role of a soldier SCJ
    Author
    Siddhi Chatterjee
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 22, 2021, 5:59 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Bollywood actor Anil Charanjeett is best known for his films like Sanju, PK, Simmba, Sooryavanshi, among others. He is best known for his role in Shershaah, which had Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in the stellar cast.

    Bollywood actor Anil Charanjeett is best known for his films like Sanju, PK, Simmba, Sooryavanshi, among others. He is best known for his role in Shershaah, which had Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in the stellar cast. The film was directed by Vishnu Vardhan and is based on the Life of Captain Vikram Batra.

    During an exclusive interview with Asianet News, the actor spoke about the challenges he had faced while playing Naib Subedar Bansi Lal in Shershaah. He also spoke about working with Sidharth. The actor said, "Sidharth is a very sweet guy and one of the very few actors who is humble, background and respected towards each other. The character I got was.. soldier hai.. preparation had to be outside. Aatmaram (Sooryavanshi character) is inside out. He has internal conflicts. As a soldier, there are external conflicts, but you need to look like a soldier. We had training for 15-20 days. Physically we worked.. we ate like soldiers by being together. Vishu sir was the captain who treated everyone like a soldier. Although there is Vikram Batra, but there are other actors. He used to spend time equally., Army ke tarah mahol tha. You observe via experience", he said.

    "If I had a daughter and went to war, at the same time, my professional and personal Life would be different. I will take my Life and role one day at a time. I was told aapka role chota tha but acha tha. Even if I am in one scene, I have importance and have a life. I take one scene as a whole movie", he further said.

    On his struggles, the actor said that "It was with the family. When you are from a business background, you need to convince your family as there are similar questions related to how much will you earn. I remember when I was watching Akshay Kumar's Waqt; he tells his dad wanted to become an actor. My dad and I also had this conversation. I had told my dad that getting work would take time. I had to convince him. Over the period, they supported me".

    Last Updated Nov 22, 2021, 5:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kamal Haasan tests positive for COVID hospitalised in Chennai gcw

    Kamal Haasan tests positive for COVID, admitted to hospital in Chennai

    Anupamaa actress Madhavi Gogate passes away, Rupali Ganguly and others pay respect SCJ

    Anupamaa actress Madhavi Gogate passes away, Rupali Ganguly and others pay respect

    Double Oscar winner Asghar Farhadi threatens to not represent nation at Oscars, details inside SCJ

    Double Oscar winner Asghar Farhadi threatens to not represent nation at Oscars, details inside

    Jennifer Lopez debuts Marry Me Single On My Way at American Music Awards [PHOTOS] SCJ

    Jennifer Lopez debuts Marry Me Single On My Way at American Music Awards [PHOTOS]

    American Music Awards: BTS, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion win three awards each SCJ

    American Music Awards: BTS, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion win three awards each

    Recent Stories

    EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 12 review: Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Leicetser, Watford, United, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur-ayh

    EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 12 review: Liverpool routs Arsenal, Chelsea dominates Leicetser, Watford shocks United

    TMC moves SC with contempt plea over Tripura violence, leaders protest outside Home Ministry-dnm

    TMC moves SC with contempt plea over Tripura violence, leaders protest outside Home Ministry

    Tesla app outage leaves several car owners locked out gcw

    Tesla app outage leaves several car owners locked out

    Exclusive Interview With Farmer Leader Rakesh Tikait YCB

    Exclusive: 'Farmers will not go home just like that; there are other issues'

    ATP Finals 2021: Alexander Zverev tames Daniil Medvedev to win second Finals title-ayh

    ATP Finals 2021: Alexander Zverev tames Daniil Medvedev to win second Finals title

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE : Seema, Manukriti Pahwa, Anup Thapa open up on toxic masculinity and on Ye Mard Bechara SCJ

    [EXCLUSIVE] : Seema, Manukriti Pahwa, Anup Thapa open up on toxic masculinity and on Ye Mard Bechara

    Video Icon
    Former US President Donald Trump awarded 9th Dan Black Belt in Taekwondo by South Korea martial arts organisation kukkiwon

    Former US President Donald Trump awarded honorary 9th Dan Black Belt in Taekwondo

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Zoya Factor writer Anuja Chauhan opens up on her struggles and on Raj Babbar's Dil Bekaraar

    [Exclusive] Zoya Factor writer Anuja Chauhan opens up on her struggles and on Raj Babbar's Dil Bekaraar

    Video Icon
    India IT capital flooded: Over 600 apartment dwellers rescued using boats in Bengaluru-dnm

    India's IT capital flooded: Over 600 apartment dwellers rescued using boats in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: Apuia basking in the spotlight, speaks on joining Mumbai City and more (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Apuia basking in the spotlight, speaks on joining Mumbai City and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon