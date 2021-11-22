EXCLUSIVE: Shershaah actor Anil Charanjeett on working with Sidharth Malhotra and playing role of a soldier

Bollywood actor Anil Charanjeett is best known for his films like Sanju, PK, Simmba, Sooryavanshi, among others. He is best known for his role in Shershaah, which had Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in the stellar cast.

During an exclusive interview with Asianet News, the actor spoke about the challenges he had faced while playing Naib Subedar Bansi Lal in Shershaah. He also spoke about working with Sidharth. The actor said, "Sidharth is a very sweet guy and one of the very few actors who is humble, background and respected towards each other. The character I got was.. soldier hai.. preparation had to be outside. Aatmaram (Sooryavanshi character) is inside out. He has internal conflicts. As a soldier, there are external conflicts, but you need to look like a soldier. We had training for 15-20 days. Physically we worked.. we ate like soldiers by being together. Vishu sir was the captain who treated everyone like a soldier. Although there is Vikram Batra, but there are other actors. He used to spend time equally., Army ke tarah mahol tha. You observe via experience", he said.

"If I had a daughter and went to war, at the same time, my professional and personal Life would be different. I will take my Life and role one day at a time. I was told aapka role chota tha but acha tha. Even if I am in one scene, I have importance and have a life. I take one scene as a whole movie", he further said.

On his struggles, the actor said that "It was with the family. When you are from a business background, you need to convince your family as there are similar questions related to how much will you earn. I remember when I was watching Akshay Kumar's Waqt; he tells his dad wanted to become an actor. My dad and I also had this conversation. I had told my dad that getting work would take time. I had to convince him. Over the period, they supported me".