    Did Shubman Gill ditch Sara Ali Khan to be with Sara Tendulkar? Here's what we know

    First Published Feb 16, 2023, 10:10 AM IST

    Shubman Gill is back with Sara Tendulkar? The ace cricketer's message on Valentine's Day reignites romance rumours, but has he parted ways with Sara Ali Khan? Read this

    After being seen on video on a dinner date with the Simba actress, Shubman Gill fuelled dating rumours. And the internet had a field day because there had previously been allegations of his dating Sara Tendulkar. But it appears Shubman is back with Sara Tendulkar, as seen by his recent image, which he uploaded on Valentine's Day. 
     

    Shubman and Sara were spotted dining at the same café in London on Valentine's Day, and admirers have noticed similarities in the photos they uploaded on their own Instagram accounts. Many people believe Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill split up, which is why he is back with Sara Tendulkar. 
     

    According to a source, Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill were and still are just friends. They both met at a party and hit it off nicely, but nothing more. Sara has even dabbled in celebrity gossip, believing that it is a natural part of any star's existence and has chosen to do so.

    However, she will never quit meeting friends or going out to meals. Going out to dinners and lunches together does not constitute them as a couple.
     

    Shubman Gill adores Sara Ali Khan, and the two are close friends. But, as they say, these two are such popular youngsters that no one can get enough of them.

    So Shubman did not ditch Sara Ali Khan and reunited with Sara Tendulkar. They are both simply excellent buddies and nothing more. Also Read: Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu reject Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2? Here's what we know

    Meanwhile, fans are delighted that Shubman and Sara Tendulkar have reunited. That, too, is an assumption. However, there is no smoke without fire. Also Read: Marvel Studio's Deadpool 3 brings Emma Corin on board as antagonist

