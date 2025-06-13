PM Modi spoke to Israeli PM Netanyahu amid escalating Israel-Iran tensions and urged peace. The call follows Israel’s major military strikes under Operation Rising Lion, which targeted Iran’s nuclear and missile infrastructure.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he received a call from his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, who briefed him on the evolving regional situation. PM Modi expressed India’s deep concerns and called for early restoration of peace and stability.

In his X post, the PM wrote, "Received a phone call from PM Netanyahu of Israel. He briefed me on the evolving situation. I shared India's concerns and emphasized the need for early restoration of peace and stability in the region."

Israel's 'Operation Rising Lion' against Iran

On Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the launch of Operation Rising Lion—a large-scale strike targeting Iran’s key nuclear and ballistic missile sites. Netanyahu said the operation was essential to eliminate what he called an existential threat to Israel’s security.

“Moments ago, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, a targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel’s very survival,” Netanyahu said in a televised address, adding that the operation will continue “for as many days as it takes.”

High-value targets hit

Netanyahu claimed Israel struck vital Iranian assets, including:

Natanz nuclear enrichment facility

Leading nuclear scientists

Key figures from Iran’s Revolutionary Guards

Iran’s missile development infrastructure

“In recent years, Iran has produced enough highly enriched uranium for nine atom bombs,” Netanyahu warned. “They have begun weaponisation, and could be months away from a nuclear bomb.”

Global context and Indian response

Netanyahu drew a chilling comparison to the Holocaust, saying, “Eighty years ago, the Jewish people were the victims of a Holocaust... today, the Jewish state refuses to be a victim of a nuclear holocaust by the Iranian regime.”

Israel maintains that it acted in self-defence and not provocation. Ambassador Azar defended the move, saying many Arab nations understood Israel’s position and shared its concern over Iran’s regional ambitions.

“Iran wants to take Jerusalem, Mecca, and Medina. This is not just Israel’s fight,” Azar said, referring to Iran’s ambitions to dominate the Islamic world.

Azar also confirmed ongoing diplomatic coordination with the Indian government and said Israel was sharing intelligence with New Delhi to keep its partners updated.

Israel’s envoy's warning to Iran

Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, warned Iran of consequences if it continues its aggression. He said Israel’s recent military action was a defensive measure, not an act of escalation, and that Tehran “will have to deal with the consequences” if it retaliates.

In an interview with ANI, Azar confirmed that Israel had shared intelligence about Iran’s nuclear intentions with the US and international bodies, but clarified that the US was not involved in Operation Rising Lion. However, he did confirm that US President Donald Trump was informed of the developments.