Squid Game 2: Lee Jung Jae all set to shoot for season 2 this summer

In a recent interview, Squid Game star Lee Jung Jae talked about the upcoming second season of the famous Korean drama. He stated that filming for the K-Drama would begin this summer.

Season one of Squid Game was a worldwide success with a big fan base. It has also become one of the most popular Netflix programmes. Fans have been waiting for the series to return on pins and needles.

Fans of the programme have been overjoyed since Netflix revealed last year that it would happen again. However, there has been no word on when this will occur until today. Lee Jung Jae, who played the protagonist Seong Gi-Hun, has offered fans firm data about when the much-loved series would return to their televisions.

The actor, who is presently in London on the filming of Disney's Star Wars: The Acolyte, revealed details about Squid Game in a recent interview with Ilgan Sports. Lee Jung Jae revealed that the second season of the blockbuster Netflix series will keep him busy in 2023.

According to Allkpop, the actor stated, "It's probably safe to presume that. The major theme of season 2 will be retribution, as we all witnessed at the end of season 1, and the important individual who controlled the workings of the games in season 1 was Lee Byung Hun sunbae, so it appears that the two of us will be the central protagonists of this next story." In the survival drama series, Lee Byung Hun plays the character of the Front Man.

Jung Jae, who is well-known in his own right, expressed his enthusiasm at working alongside his co-star. After all, this is the duo's first time working together. The characters barely had a brief meeting at the close of season one of the successful show. Fans may expect this to change shortly.

The Hunt actor also said that while he worked with Lee Byung Hun on a drama called White Nights 3.98 "back in the day," the actors did not share any scenes. "Anyway, Squid Game 2 will begin filming in the summer and will most likely run roughly ten months," he added. We were also working on season 1 for roughly ten months, however there were delays because to COVID-19." Season 2 will also be larger in scope, according to Jung Jae. This is also why fans will most likely have to wait a bit longer. According to Lee Jung Jae, if all goes as planned, the series will return to Netflix in 2024.