Dakota Johnson criticizes Hollywood's risk aversion, citing committee-driven decisions and remakes over fresh content. She believes audiences crave originality

Actress Dakota Johnson shared her experience in Hollywood, which she thinks is a "bit of a mess" at the moment because studios want to keep remaking "the same things," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The 'Materialists' actress recently appeared on the talk show Hot Ones, where host Sean Evans asked her why she feels "Hollywood is so risk-averse," having observed the industry "up close and personal."

"I think it's hard when creative decisions are made by committee, and it's hard when creative decisions are made by people who don't even really watch movies or know anything about them, and that tends to be what's occurring a lot," shared Johnson, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The 'Fifty Shades of Grey' star also noted that "when something does well, studios want to keep that going so they remake the same things, but humans don't want that. They want fresh, they want to feel new things, experience new things, see new things, so I don't know, I guess it's all just a bit of a mess right now, isn't it?"

Dakota's relationship with Coldplay singer Chris Martin is also creating quite a buzz in the entertainment industry. The couple reportedly ended their relationship after dating for eight years.

The actress preferred to remain silent about her recent breakup with Chris Martin while appearing on the chat show Late Night With Seth Meyers. Johnson spoke about her new movie 'Materialists', helmed by director and writer Celine Song, whom the actress said she was "obsessed" with after seeing her Oscar-nominated "Past Lives."

The film is set to be released on June 13. A24 confirmed the premiere date for 'Materialists' on X. "Save the date. Celine Song's MATERIALISTS 6.13.2025," the post said, with a photo of a heart-shaped Materialists cake, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The romantic comedy follows a young matchmaker in New York City (Johnson), who is torn between her ideal match and an imperfect ex. The ensemble cast features Zoe Winters, Marin Ireland, Dasha Nekrasova from Succession, and Louisa Jacobson.

Principal photography on Materialists began in New York on April 29, 2024, and wrapped the following June. Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler of Killer Films, together with David Hinojosa of 2AM, are producers, as per the outlet.

Song's plays include Endlings and The Seagull on The Sims 4 (both 2020). Her directorial film debut, Past Lives (2023), received critical acclaim and was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay.

"I didn't know I knew how to make a movie until I was doing it," said Song, adding, "And then once I was doing it, I was like, 'Oh my God, I'm going to do this until I die.'"

Johnson, who was last on our screens in Madame Web, will unite with Avengers star Evans and Gladiator II's Pascal, according to The Hollywood Reporter.