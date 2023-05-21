From Amitabh Bachchan to Aamir Khan, here are 7 Bollywood actors who cheated on their wives

These famous actors were regarded as the most devoted husbands up until their 'alleged adultery' with their new lovers were made public. Checko out seven Bollywood stars who engaged in extramarital affairs.

Very few can be loyal partners. Especially when it comes to the Bollywood industry, it is a difficult call all the more. Take a look at these seven actors and their affairs,

Raj Kapoor: He put his marriage with Krishna at peril by becoming involved with the tinsel town actress. Yes, we are making a reference to the stunning Nargis, who appeared alongside Raj Kapoor in the well-known song "pyaar hua ikraar hua." He stayed true to his wife and refused to wed Nargis, therefore the relationship fell apart. Eventually, Nargis moved on and got married to actor Sunil Dutt.

Amitabh Bachchan: Big B and Rekha were once in a relationship, but they no longer speak to one another. All knew about his affair with Rekha, but it was a hush hush. In fact, it's claimed that the movie Silsila is an on-screen representation of Amitabh, Jaya, and Rekha's real-life love triangle. Thankfully, he and Jaya were able to stay married.

Raj Babbar: They fell in love on set after a strange yet charming argument. Overnight, the sultry beauty was labelled a "home-breaker". The actor got a divorce from Nadira and wed Smita. The faithful ex-wife, however, welcomed her 'cheating' husband back into her life after Smita passed away from difficulties following childbirth.

Saif Ali Khan: Saif married the much older Amrita Singh when he was still a very young man. After 13 years of marriage, the couple decided to end their relationship. Well, their divorce was brought on by Saif's enthralling relationship with Rsa Catalano, an Italian model. Saif dated Rosa for a few years after his divorce from Amrita. Now that Saif and Bebo are happily married, all is past.

Mithun Chakraborty: He had been previously married, when he fell in love with Sridevi and the two secretly wed. When Mithun married Sridevi in 1985, he was already wed to Yogita Bali. Sridevi eventually learned that Mithun hadn't actually separated from his first wife. She later declared her 1988 nuptials to Mithun invalid.

Aamir Khan: After the release of Qayamat se Qayamat Tak, Aamir Khan, then 21 years old, married Reena, his childhood sweetheart. They spent a long fifteen years together in bliss. Aamir had an affair with Kiran Rao, the Lagaan assistant director. His marriage to Reena was destroyed by the revelation of his romance with Kiran.

Dharmendra: He was blissfully married to Prakash Kaur, and the relationship was also stable. It appears that he was still looking for his "dream girl" though. He fell in love with Hema Malini. Their relationship first blossomed on the sets of Tum Haseen Main Jawan, and five years later, following their electrifying chemistry in Sholay, the couple decided to get married in 1980. Given that Dharmendra's first wife was unwilling to obtain a divorce from him, they both converted to Islam.

Aditya Pancholi: Before his affair with Kangana Ranaut made headlines, Aditya Pancholi and wife Zarina Wahab seemed to be a match made in heaven. Not only was his traitorous behaviour discovered, but he also bravely admitted to having an affair with Kangana and numerous other women. His wife was shocked but did not break her marriage.

