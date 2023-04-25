Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    From Adipurush, Jawan to Gadar 2: Big budget Bollywood movies to clash in 2023

    Prepare for a box office battle with the following films coming out this year after seeing Pathaan rule the box office.

    From Adipurush, Jawan to Gadar 2: Big budget Bollywood movies to clash in 2023
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Apr 25, 2023, 7:20 PM IST

    Bollywood has many films set for release in 2023, so movie fans, get ready for a bang, whether it be high-budget blockbusters, epic action scenes, or prequels. This year, the films will have you glued to your seats as they enthral you with action, romance, drama and much more. 

    In June 2023, Jawan and Adipurush will release in theatres.

    Release dates for Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, and Adipurush, starring Prabhas, are set for June 2023. With such large fan bases for both SRK, the king of Bollywood, and South superstar Prabhas, there will be a war frenzy among the audience. Jawan and Adipurush are scheduled on June 2 and 16, 2023, respectively. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

    ALSO READ: Gigi Hadid Photos: Know about noted supermodel's net worth, family, relationships and more

    Maidaan and Satyaprem Ki Katha will clash at June end

    Maidaan, starring Ajay Devgn, and Satyaprem ki Katha, starring Kiara-Kartik, are both scheduled for release in the final week of June. While Satyaprem Ki Katha is more of a romantic and musical film, Maidaan is more of a historical and drama-based film. Satyaprem Ki Katha and Maidaan will be released in 2023 on June 23 and 29, respectively. 

    Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor and Gadar 2 will release in August

    Ranbir Kapoor, a chocolate boy, will play an action hero in his upcoming film Animal. The eagerly anticipated Gadar prequel, Gadar 2, is finally here from Sunny Deol, the action king himself. Release dates for Animal and Gadar 2 are set for August 11, 2023. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

    Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani and Dream Girl 2 will clash in July 2023

    Pooja is back, and we are unable to remain quiet. You did hear correctly. Both Pooja and Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl are returning this year. With that, a romantic comedy and a drama with plenty of family fun will be released in theatres under the Dharma Productions brand starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Dream Girl 2 and Rocky aur Rani ki prem Kahani will be released in 2023 on July 25 and 28, respectively. 

    ALSO READ: Aryan Khan makes debut as ad director featuring father Shah Rukh Khan

    Last Updated Apr 25, 2023, 7:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Urfi Javed gets hysterical after being denied entry at restaurant, says 'Is this really 21st century Mumbai' ADC

    Urfi Javed gets hysterical after being denied entry at restaurant, says 'Is this really 21st century Mumbai'

    Prithviraj Sukumaran-Supriya Menon anniversary: Glance at their intriguing love story vma

    Prithviraj Sukumaran-Supriya Menon anniversary: Glance at their intriguing love story

    Solanki Roy quitting 'Gantchara'? Know actress's reason behind taking this sudden decision ADC

    Solanki Roy quitting 'Gantchara'? Know actress's reason behind taking this sudden decision

    Aryan Khan's first ad commercial with father Shah Rukh Khan is out now; know details vma

    Aryan Khan's first ad commercial with father Shah Rukh Khan is out now; know details

    Sampath J Ram's suicide was a prank gone wrong? Co-star Vaishnavi says wife 5-months pregnant ADC

    Sampath J Ram’s suicide was a prank gone wrong? Co-star Vaishnavi says wife 5-months pregnant

    Recent Stories

    UP Board Results 2023 Over 100 inmates clear Class 10th and 12th board examination gcw

    UP Board Results 2023: Over 100 inmates clear Class 10th and 12th board examination

    Lets finish the job Joe Biden launches re election bid for 2024 US Presidential polls watch video gcw

    'Let's finish the job': Joe Biden launches re-election bid for 2024 US Presidential polls

    Urfi Javed gets hysterical after being denied entry at restaurant, says 'Is this really 21st century Mumbai' ADC

    Urfi Javed gets hysterical after being denied entry at restaurant, says 'Is this really 21st century Mumbai'

    Bhojpuri actress Namrata Malla displays curvy body in sexy blue floral print bikini vma

    Bhojpuri actress Namrata Malla displays curvy body in sexy blue floral print bikini

    IPL 2023: RR Rajasthan Royals Yuzvendra Chahal wife Dhanashree Verma continues to revel in tradtional attire (SEXY PICTURES)-ayh

    IPL 2023: RR's Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma revels in tradtional attire (SEXY PICTURES)

    Recent Videos

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon
    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon