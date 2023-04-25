From Adipurush, Jawan to Gadar 2: Big budget Bollywood movies to clash in 2023

Prepare for a box office battle with the following films coming out this year after seeing Pathaan rule the box office.

Bollywood has many films set for release in 2023, so movie fans, get ready for a bang, whether it be high-budget blockbusters, epic action scenes, or prequels. This year, the films will have you glued to your seats as they enthral you with action, romance, drama and much more.

In June 2023, Jawan and Adipurush will release in theatres.

Release dates for Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, and Adipurush, starring Prabhas, are set for June 2023. With such large fan bases for both SRK, the king of Bollywood, and South superstar Prabhas, there will be a war frenzy among the audience. Jawan and Adipurush are scheduled on June 2 and 16, 2023, respectively.

Maidaan and Satyaprem Ki Katha will clash at June end

Maidaan, starring Ajay Devgn, and Satyaprem ki Katha, starring Kiara-Kartik, are both scheduled for release in the final week of June. While Satyaprem Ki Katha is more of a romantic and musical film, Maidaan is more of a historical and drama-based film. Satyaprem Ki Katha and Maidaan will be released in 2023 on June 23 and 29, respectively.

Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor and Gadar 2 will release in August

Ranbir Kapoor, a chocolate boy, will play an action hero in his upcoming film Animal. The eagerly anticipated Gadar prequel, Gadar 2, is finally here from Sunny Deol, the action king himself. Release dates for Animal and Gadar 2 are set for August 11, 2023.

Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani and Dream Girl 2 will clash in July 2023

Pooja is back, and we are unable to remain quiet. You did hear correctly. Both Pooja and Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl are returning this year. With that, a romantic comedy and a drama with plenty of family fun will be released in theatres under the Dharma Productions brand starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Dream Girl 2 and Rocky aur Rani ki prem Kahani will be released in 2023 on July 25 and 28, respectively.

