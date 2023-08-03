Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's two-part biopic shoot to hit the floor in August

    A biopic on Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, titled 'Leader Ramaiah-A King Raised by the People,' will be directed by Sathya Ratnam. Vijay Sethupathi and Nirup Bhandari will play the older and younger versions of Siddaramaiah, respectively. The film, in two parts, will begin shooting in August. Music by Shashank Seshagiri, cinematography by Uday Leela.

    A biopic on Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has been announced and reports suggest that Sathya Ratnam will be the director of the film. It is said that the movie has been in the works for the past several months and Vijay Sethupathi will portray an older version of Siddaramaiah and 'Rangitaranga' famed actor Nirup Bhandari will portray the younger version of the chief minister.

    Titled 'Leader Ramaiah-A King Raised by the People', the movie will reportedly begin shooting in August. Siddaramaiah is the current chief minister of Karnataka. This is the second time he has been on the CM's chair.

    A News website stated that Vijay Sethupathi will be in the lead role, portraying Siddaramaiah. However, an official announcement is still awaited from the team. The other cast of the film is yet to be finalised, and the team is said to commence the shoot in August.

    The biopic will have music by Shashank Seshagiri, Uday Leela to be the lead cinematographer, as per reports.

    The film is said to be in two parts, and it features Siddaramaiah’s childhood and adulthood. Several sources say that it will feature heroines, and the team will roll out an official announcement soon, post-meeting with Siddaramaiah.

    The producers of the film have met with Vijay Sethupathi and it’s said that they are waiting for the actor’s dates. His role in the film is as a lawyer and is expected to be present on screen for 20 to 30 minutes.

