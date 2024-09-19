'For the first time...', Kareena Kapoor REVEALS when she will reunite with Saif Ali Khan on-screen

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, who fell in love while working on Tashan in 2007, have worked together in several films. Fans are eagerly waiting to see them reunite on screen since their last film Agent Vinod in 2012. Kareena hinted at the possibility during a recent event

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan first developed a connection in 2007 while working on the film Tashan. The duo has also appeared together in films like Omkara, Kurbaan, and Roadside Romeo. Their last collaboration on screen was in the 2012 film Agent Vinod, the same year they tied the knot. Since then, fans have eagerly anticipated their return to the screen together.

During a recent event, Kareena was asked about the possibility of her reuniting with Saif on screen. In response, she mentioned that Saif was currently focused on his Telugu debut and expressed excitement for the film’s release. She also hinted that she would love to work with him again in the future.

Kareena recently marked her 25th anniversary in Bollywood, and a special film festival is being organized in her honor. At the festival’s press event, she made the comments about working with Saif. The festival is scheduled to take place over 15 days, spanning cities such as Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Gurugram, Noida, Pune, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Jaipur, Indore, Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar, and Trivandrum.

Kareena is starred in The Buckingham Murders, directed by Hansal Mehta. The film centers on a grieving detective who investigates a murder that brings back memories of her own tragic past.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan is gearing up for his Telugu film debut in Devara: Part 1. Set in a mythical coastal world, the film tells the story of Devara, a fearless warrior played by NTR Jr., who braves dangerous seas to protect his people. However, a dark conspiracy unfolds, with Devara’s brother Bhaira, played by Saif, lurking in the shadows.

