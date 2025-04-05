user
user icon

Top 10 high-yield government schemes for low-risk investment

Top 10 Best Government Schemes: It is important to have information about government initiatives. These are much safer financially.

 

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Apr 5, 2025, 1:31 PM IST

Public Provident Fund (PPF): As a long-term investment, it is great for stable and guaranteed returns. A significant portion of the country depends on it.

article_image2

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY): This scheme provides financial assistance to women. It offers a maximum interest rate of 7.6 percent.


article_image3

Atal Pension Yojana (APY): This ensures a retirement pension scheme. Contributors can invest for a minimum monthly pension.

article_image4

National Pension System (NPS): The plan offers high returns and long-term growth through a combination of equity and debt investments.

article_image5

Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP): This is an exceptional fixed return investment system. It provides investors with a 100% return.

article_image6

Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS): Best investment scheme for retirees. It offers an attractive interest rate of 8.2% per annum.

article_image7

Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana (PMVVY): Pension scheme for senior citizens aged 60 years and above. It guarantees an annual interest.

article_image8

Ladli Laxmi Yojana: Ladli Laxmi Yojana is a scheme to provide financial security to girl children in some states.

article_image9

Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (POMIS): This scheme is important for those who are looking for a fixed monthly income with interest.

article_image10

Mahila Samman Savings Certificate (MSSC): Investment scheme for women. It can be done for a period of only 2 years with good interest.

article_image11

Caution: This report is for information purposes only. You must consult an expert for investment feedback.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

SBI report backs PLI expansion amid US President Donald Trump's tariff shock AJR

SBI report backs PLI expansion amid US President Donald Trump's tariff shock

Wall street wipeout: Over 5% crash amid Trump tariff fears, $9 trillion lost AJR

Wall street wipeout: Over 5% crash amid Trump tariff fears, $9 trillion lost

Coal production in India crosses 1 billion tonne milestone in FY25 ddr

India surpasses 1 billion tonnes in coal production for FY 2024–25, sets historic energy benchmark

Appy Pie to Zoho: Top no-code platforms to help scale small, medium businesses in India NTI

Appy Pie to Zoho: Top no-code platforms to help scale small, medium businesses in India

Uber for teens arrives in India! How it works? Check out safety features and more gcw

Uber for teens arrives in India! How it works? Check out safety features and more

Recent Stories

Optimal Timing for Intimacy to Conceive a Divine Child Premanand Ji sri

When to Intimate for a Wonderful Child: Premanand Ji Explains

Chaitra Navratri 2025: 8 weapons of Ma Durga and hidden meanings ATG

Chaitra Navratri 2025: 8 weapons of Ma Durga and hidden meanings

Kerala: Prithviraj Sukumaran receives Income Tax notice seeking details on remuneration amid Empuraan row anr

Kerala: Prithviraj Sukumaran receives Income Tax notice seeking details on remuneration amid Empuraan row

Tamanna Katoch Shines at Lakme Fashion Week Stealing the Spotlight sri

Tamanna Katoch Outshines Janhvi at Lakme Fashion Week: 8 Classy Looks

'Avatar: Fire and Ash': James Cameron reveals stunning first look at CinemaCon, raising expectations[WATCH] NTI

'Avatar: Fire and Ash': James Cameron reveals stunning first look at CinemaCon, raising expectations [WATCH]

Recent Videos

Good Bad Ugly Trailer OUT: Ajith Kumar's Mass Avatar Shines | WATCH

Good Bad Ugly Trailer OUT: Ajith Kumar's Mass Avatar Shines | WATCH

Video Icon
LSG vs MI Highlights: Lucknow BEATS Mumbai in IPL 2025 Thriller

LSG vs MI Highlights: Lucknow BEATS Mumbai in IPL 2025 Thriller

Video Icon
Gujarat News | Muslim Groups Protest Against Waqf Amendment Bill in Ahmedabad | Asianet Newsable

Gujarat News | Muslim Groups Protest Against Waqf Amendment Bill in Ahmedabad | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
PM Modi Offers Prayers at Wat Pho Temple in Bangkok | Asianet Newsable

PM Modi Offers Prayers at Wat Pho Temple in Bangkok | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Ram Navami Special Top 10 Soulful Bhajans to Celebrate Divine Festival | Devotional Songs

Ram Navami Special Top 10 Soulful Bhajans to Celebrate Divine Festival | Devotional Songs

Video Icon