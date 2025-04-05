Top 10 high-yield government schemes for low-risk investment

Read Full Gallery

Top 10 Best Government Schemes: It is important to have information about government initiatives. These are much safer financially.

Public Provident Fund (PPF): As a long-term investment, it is great for stable and guaranteed returns. A significant portion of the country depends on it.

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY): This scheme provides financial assistance to women. It offers a maximum interest rate of 7.6 percent.

Atal Pension Yojana (APY): This ensures a retirement pension scheme. Contributors can invest for a minimum monthly pension.

National Pension System (NPS): The plan offers high returns and long-term growth through a combination of equity and debt investments.

Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP): This is an exceptional fixed return investment system. It provides investors with a 100% return.

Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS): Best investment scheme for retirees. It offers an attractive interest rate of 8.2% per annum.

Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana (PMVVY): Pension scheme for senior citizens aged 60 years and above. It guarantees an annual interest.

Ladli Laxmi Yojana: Ladli Laxmi Yojana is a scheme to provide financial security to girl children in some states.

Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (POMIS): This scheme is important for those who are looking for a fixed monthly income with interest.

Mahila Samman Savings Certificate (MSSC): Investment scheme for women. It can be done for a period of only 2 years with good interest.

Caution: This report is for information purposes only. You must consult an expert for investment feedback.

