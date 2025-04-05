Lifestyle
Janhvi Kapoor was recently seen walking the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week. But more than her walk, model Tamanna Katoch stole the limelight. Let us tell you who this supermodel is.
Tamanna Katoch lives in New Delhi, is an Indian supermodel. She did Journalism and Mass Communication from Lingayas Lalita Devi Institute of Management and Science, Delhi in 2018.
Tamanna Katoch has appeared as a contestant in the fourth season of MTV's famous show India's Next Top Model. However, she could not win its title.
Tamanna Katoch has worked with many big fashion designers like Manish Malhotra, Falguni Shane Peacock, Ankit Jain and Sulakshana Monga.
Tamanna is also very active on social media. She has millions of followers on Instagram, for whom she keeps sharing her glamorous and stunning pictures.
Tamanna Katoch is an Indian beauty and looks amazing in western outfits apart from Indian outfits. Her perfect body and face expressions spread a different glow on the ramp.
During a fashion show, Tamanna Katoch carried a beautiful red colored gown by Sulakshana Monga. In which illusion neckline is given above and floral design is below.
