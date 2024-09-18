Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez REVEALS what she thinks of Saudi Arabia in new show

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    article_image1
    The new season, which premieres on September 18th, centers on Georgina's magnificent new life in the Kingdom following her superstar footballer husband Cristiano Ronaldo's huge move to Al-Nassr FC in December 2022. Georgina has been immersing herself in Saudi culture, living the high life, and embracing everything her new home has to offer. From her encounters with local culture to her burgeoning job in the region, the new season displays her actual thoughts for the land she now calls home.

    article_image2

    Rodriguez confesses she was prepared for a change of scenery when Ronaldo got a contract to play in Saudi Arabia. After their time in Manchester, traveling to the Middle East felt like a fresh start for her. "I was happy Cristiano signed the contract." Season 3 provides a long-awaited insight into Rodriguez's perspective on life in Saudi Arabia. In one of the new episodes, she says, "It's paradise in Saudi" when she discusses their family vacation to the Red Sea. One of her favourite rituals is to take morning coffee by the sea with Ronaldo, admiring the peacefulness of the setting. 

    article_image3

    In the show, she expresses her delight at discovering that the breathtaking Red Sea beach is only two hours away from their home. Connecting with nature near the Red Sea has been the family's favorite activity in Saudi. During their time there, Georgina finds her children becoming increasingly aware of their parents' celebrity. "They're starting to realize that we're not just like everyone else," she adds, referring to how life in the spotlight is influencing their children's perceptions of the world. 

    article_image4

    She does, however, ensure that Saudi Arabia provides people with opportunities to enjoy the simple pleasures of life, such as spending quality time with their families by the water. In the new season, Georgina also receives a rare gift: the opportunity to leave a permanent impression of her hand in Al Ula's historic region. This symbolic gesture spoke directly to her since it allowed her to leave a lasting impression on a place to which she felt emotionally attached. Rodriguez has also enjoyed shopping in Saudi Arabia, particularly at Riyadh's malls.

