Valentine's Day with the Beckhams: David's playful post leaves fans smiling

Renowned celebrity duo David and Victoria Beckham, celebrated for their red carpet glamour and successful careers, showcased a new facet of their relationship on Valentine's Day.

Beckham and wife have consistently been a sought-after celebrity couple, renowned for their appearances on the red carpet and successful careers. However, they have now solidified their position as one of the most amusing duos as well. On Valentine's Day, David Beckham showcased his sense of humour in a heartfelt tribute to his wife of over two decades, Victoria. In the process, he playfully made fun of himself – a quality we appreciate in a man.

In a photo capturing a sunset kiss, he expressed, 'Happy Valentines to an incredible wife, mother, and best friend. I love you, or should I say, "I just fancied her."'

This mention of 'I just fancied her' refers to a moment in the Beckham documentary aired on Netflix last year. In the episode, Victoria reminisces about their first meeting in the footballers' lounge, where she was impressed to find David standing with his parents.

'I'm very close to my family, and I love that side of him,' she shared. The documentary then cuts to David recalling the same moment they first locked eyes, saying, 'That first time I spoke to her, I just fancied her.' While not quite Shakespearean, the sentiment was mutual, as Victoria also 'fancied' the man who would go on to be the father of their four children.