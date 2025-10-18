Raj B Shetty will star in Gurudatha Ganiga’s upcoming film adaptation of Poornachandra Tejaswi’s beloved Kannada novel ‘Jugari Cross’. The teaser promises thrilling visuals, suspense, and a faithful portrayal of the literary classic.

Kannada cinema has seen fewer adaptations of popular novels in recent years, leaving many literary gems confined to the page. However, director Gurudatha Ganiga is now changing that trend by bringing the beloved novel Jugari Cross by acclaimed writer Poornachandra Tejaswi to the silver screen. Known for his impactful storytelling through Karavali cinema, Gurudatha Ganiga promises a cinematic experience that honours the essence of the novel while adding gripping visuals and suspense.

Raj B Shetty Confirmed as Lead

Fans had long speculated who would portray the lead role in this much-anticipated adaptation. The recently released teaser revealed the answer: Raj B Shetty will play the hero. With his commanding screen presence and critically acclaimed performances, Shetty’s casting has generated instant excitement among audiences. The teaser, featuring striking imagery such as skulls, flowing blood, red gems, and suspenseful music, has only amplified curiosity and anticipation for the film.

‘Karavali’ Movie Team Reunites

Jugari Cross marks another collaboration between Raj B Shetty and director Gurudatha Ganiga, reflecting the trust and creative synergy between the actor and the team. Gurudatha Ganiga, having completed shooting for Karavali Cinema, will oversee post-production for both films simultaneously, ensuring quality and continuity in his cinematic vision.

Production Details and Technical Crew

Gurudatha Ganiga is also producing Jugari Cross under his banner, Gurudatha Ganiga Films, retaining complete creative control. Cinematographer Abhimanyu Sadanandan, known for his visually stunning work, will handle the camera, while Sachin Basrur will compose the music, providing an evocative and immersive soundtrack. The rest of the cast will be announced soon, further heightening excitement among fans.

Teaser Sparks Curiosity

The released teaser has already created a buzz, giving audiences a glimpse into the film’s dark, thrilling, and visually rich narrative. With Raj B Shetty leading, a talented technical team, and Gurudatha Ganiga at the helm, Jugari Cross promises to be a standout addition to Kannada cinema, effectively bringing a literary classic to life on screen.