Boney Kapoor expressed heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 10, 2026, for his warm wishes and blessings to newlyweds Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar. The Prime Minister sent a personal congratulatory letter dated July 3, ahead of the couple's July 6 wedding in Mumbai.

Boney Kapoor expressed heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his warm wishes and blessings extended to his daughter Anshula Kapoor and her husband Rohan Thakkar. They got recently married in an intimate yet beautiful ceremony. The Prime Minister had sent a personal congratulatory letter, making the joyous occasion even more memorable for the family.

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On July 6, 2026, the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. Days later, Boney Kapoor took to social media to share the thoughtful message from the Prime Minister.

PM Modi's Heartfelt Message

On July 3, 2026, Prime Minister Modi's letter conveyed heartfelt congratulations and greetings to Anshula and Rohan. The Prime Minister also expressed gratitude to Boney Kapoor for inviting him to the wedding ceremony.

In his message, PM Modi wished the newlyweds a lifetime of love, trust, and companionship, hoping that the joy they find in each other grows brighter every day and their bond remains unbreakable. He also hoped they would journey through life as true partners, accepting imperfections and growing through strengths.

Kapoor Family's Overwhelmed Gratitude

Sharing the heartfelt letter by PM Modi, Boney wrote on Instagram, “Heartfelt gratitude to our inspirational and Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi @narendramodi ji for your warmest wishes and altruistic blessings to Anshula and Rohan on their auspicious wedding.Your benevolent blessings have made this joyous occasion even more memorable for the couple and the entire Kapoor Family. We are overwhelmed with gratitude and touched by your kindness and very humbly thank you for your personal affectionate blessings Sir.”

About The Wedding and Love Story

Anshula and Rohan's love story began on a dating app in 2022. Rohan proposed to Anshula in New York's Central Park.