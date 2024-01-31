Fighter REVIEW by R Madhavan: Star calls Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's movie 'extraordinary'

Bollywood actor R Madhavan says Siddharth Anand directorial 'Fighter' is an example of "international Indian cinema". R Madhava took to his social media and wrote a praising review for Fighter.

Since its release, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Fighter has received a fantastic response from the audience. Siddharth Anand's Fighter has undoubtedly won the hearts of many ever since its release. Now, R Madhavan recently used his X account to endorse the Siddharth Anand-directed film.

He seemed very impressed with the film and just couldn't help but praise the film on his social media. The star took to his social media and wrote a praising review for Fighter.

He wrote - "@justSidAnand —-What an extraordinary film #Fighter is …with brilliant work by all concerned … Take a bow the entire cast and crew.. you guys have given Indian cinema a fantastic, super motivating, moving, and an archival film. This is simply going to be a hallmark of how truly international Indian cinema has become today. @iHrithik @deepikapadukone @AnilKapoor"

Having seen such a praising comment coming in from R Madhava, the director jotted down a thankful reply and wrote -

"Maddy! Thank you man for your kindest words. The team will be so happy for this recognition, especially from an artiste of your calibre! Means a lot ❤️"

About Fighter:

Siddharth Anand directed 'Fighter', which is based on a story he co-wrote with Ramon Chibb. Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor play the main characters in the first episode of the aerial actioner.

Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures produced the film, which includes references to the 2019 Pulwama assault, the 2019 Balakot airstrike, and the 2019 India-Pakistan border tensions.

This picture perfectly blends heart-pounding action with patriotic fervour, guaranteeing an unforgettable cinematic experience. Fighter is presently playing in theatres.