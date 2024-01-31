Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Urfi Javed dresses up in blue unusual outfit; Check out her pictures

    First Published Jan 31, 2024, 10:32 AM IST

    Urfi Javed aka Uorfi Javed was papped in  blue unusual attire last night in the city. Let's check out her pictures

    article_image1

    Varinder Chawla

    article_image2

    Varinder Chawla

    During her stint as a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT, Javed gained widespread acclaim for her distinctive fashion choices, notably donning a dress crafted from a garbage bag. Her bold and unconventional style captured public attention, setting her apart as a trendsetter on the show

    article_image3

    Varinder Chawla

    Javed's fashion repertoire extends beyond traditional norms, as evidenced by her penchant for crafting and wearing unique pieces described as 'bizarre dresses' by Lifestyle Asia. Noteworthy examples include dresses made from watches, yellow flowers, chains, and pins, showcasing her avant-garde approach to fashion and creativity

    article_image4

    Varinder Chawla

    In December 2022, Javed achieved a notable milestone by becoming one of the most searched Asians on Google. This recognition placed her ahead of established Bollywood celebrities such as Janhvi Kapoor and Disha Patani, highlighting the growing interest in her individuality and style

    article_image5

    Varinder Chawla

    With a substantial online presence, Javed commands a significant following on Instagram. Recently her Instagram account was also suspended for a while for violating community guidelines

