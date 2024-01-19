Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Fighter: Pakistani actress Hania Aamir accuses Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's film of 'spreading hate'

    Pakistani actress Hania Aamir took to her Instagram stories and expressed her feelings for the film 'Fighter' after watching the trailer released on January 15. It presented Hrithik and Deepika as Squadron Leaders Patty and Minni.

    First Published Jan 19, 2024, 3:30 PM IST

    Fighter director Siddharth Anand has finally responded to Pakistani actors accusing his upcoming film of inciting hatred. The film's trailer, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, was just published, prompting criticism from Hania Aamir, Adnan Siddiqui, and other Pakistani celebrities.

    Siddharth Anand recently used a pondering look emoji in response to a post on X that questioned Hania Aamir's criticism of Fighter. “Didn’t she literally work in a movie which was anti-India? If Indian celebs have no issue with the anti-India stuff Pakistani celebs do in movies, why do Pak celebs care so much?” the post read.

    Besides this, Siddharth Anand also wrote, “Oh!!” while reacting to another post about the 2018 Pakistani film Parwaaz Hai Junoon. “Parwaaz Hai Junoon was an anti-Indian Air Force movie and Hania Aamir starred in it,” the initial post read.

    The Fighter teaser was published on January 15. It introduced Hrithik and Deepika as Squadron Leaders Patty and Minni. The two use helicopters and fighter planes to deliver a lesson to the terrorists and Pakistan.

    Following the trailer's release, Pakistani actress Hania Aamir turned to Instagram Stories and remarked, “So sad and unfortunate to know that there are artists out there in this day and age who are aware of the power that the cinema holds and still go ahead and feed the riff between the two countries. I feel sorry for the artists who try to bridge the gap by trusting their art as a medium. Distasteful; let art breathe.”

    Later, Pakistani actor Zara Noor Abbas also wrote, “Aren’t you guys tired of selling the same false crap?! Grow up, guys! The world is moving on and getting mature but why do you want to sell this cheap story of hatred? Could have also promoted peace. Don’t we have enough hatred in the world that you had to boost more hate through this global medium of movies?”

    Fighter will hit theatres on January 25, 2024.

