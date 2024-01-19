Delhi High Court summons T-Series, Netflix India over Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' OTT release

To prevent the release of 'Animal' on any streaming or satellite platform, Cine1 Studios has launched a lawsuit against T-Series, a co-producer.

In response to a lawsuit filed by Cine1 Studios Private Limited, one of the co-producers of the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer film 'Animal', seeking a halt of the film's release on over-the-top (OTT) platforms, the Delhi High Court issued a summons on Thursday. A lawsuit has been filed against T-Series, requesting an order to stop the movie's release on any satellite or streaming service.

Court's statement

Following the suit's admission, Justice Sanjeev Narula sent the defendants a summons and extended the deadline for submitting a written statement. Justice Narula ordered that "Along with the written statement(s), defendants shall also file an affidavit(s) of admission/ denial of the documents of the plaintiff, without which the written statement(s) shall not be taken on record." After receiving the written statement(s), the plaintiff was permitted by the bench to file a replication(s) within fifteen days.

Court's order

The court further ordered that the plaintiff file an affidavit of admission or rejection of the defendants' documents together with any replications that they may have filed. If this is not done, the replications will not be recorded.

The Joint Registrar has scheduled the matter for March 15, 2024, for the conclusion of pleadings and exhibit marking. The case will then be brought before the court for issue framing.

The bench observed that Senior Counsel Sandeep Sethi, the plaintiff's senior counsel, explained the position regarding this Second Amendment agreement by citing an affidavit and other pertinent documents.