Entertainment

Salaar OTT Release Date: Prabhas, Prithviraj's film out on Netflix

Prabhas' 'Salaar: Part One - Ceasefire' will be broadcast on the OTT platform. Prashanth Neel directed the film, which also starred Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan.
 

Image credits: instagram

Salaar OTT Release Date

Following a successful theatrical run, Prabhas' blockbuster film 'Salaar: Part One - Ceasefire' is poised to debut on the OTT platform.

Image credits: instagram

Salaar OTT Release Date

The Prashanth Neel-directed film will be available on Netflix beginning January 20.

Image credits: instagram

Salaar OTT Release Date

'Salaar' has broken box office records across the board. The high-octane actioner has made over Rs 400 crore in India.

Image credits: instagram

Salaar OTT Release Date

'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire' is an action-packed drama written and helmed by Prashanth Neel of 'KGF' fame.

Image credits: instagram

Salaar OTT Release Date

This film marks the first collaboration between Prashanth and the film's heroes, Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumran.

Image credits: instagram

Salaar OTT Release Date

Apart from them, the film also features Jagapathi Babu, Mime Gopi, Sriya Reddy and several others.
 

Image credits: instagram
Find Next One