    'Fighter' Box-office Day 1: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone starrer off to a good start; Read more

    Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, directed by Siddharth Anand, soared into a successful box office journey with a remarkable Rs 22 crores on day one

    First Published Jan 26, 2024, 10:39 AM IST

    The highly anticipated Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer, 'Fighter,' directed by Siddharth Anand, has taken off to a promising start at the box office. The film, which released on Thursday and is set to enjoy an extended Republic Day weekend, has reported an impressive collection of Rs 22 crores on its opening day. This marks a significant achievement for Hrithik Roshan, surpassing the opening day collection of his previous release, 'Vikram Vedha,' in September 2022, which had garnered Rs 10.58 crore.

    According to early estimates by Sacnilk, 'Fighter' has amassed Rs 22 crores across languages, with the evening and night shows contributing the most with occupancies of 21.94% and 35.75%, respectively. The film's opening is considered the best for Hrithik Roshan post the Covid-19 lockdown.

    With an extended Republic Day weekend ahead, 'Fighter' is expected to draw in more audiences. The film has been well-received by critics, earning a 4-star rating from News18, which described it as 'phenomenally entertaining and consistently engaging.' The review praised the movie for encompassing various genre elements such as action, drama, music, romance, and emotions, presenting a perfect blend of popcorn entertainment.

    Clocking in at 2 hours and 46 minutes, 'Fighter' has received a U/A certification from the Central Board of Film Certification. Apart from Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, the film boasts a star-studded cast including Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Talat Aziz, Pradum Shukla, and Pradum Jaykar. Notably, this film marks the third collaboration between Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and director Siddharth Anand, following their successful partnerships in 'Bang Bang' and 'War' for Hrithik, and 'Bachna Ae Haseeno' and 'Pathaan' for Deepika.

    Last Updated Jan 26, 2024, 10:39 AM IST
