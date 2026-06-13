At the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony in Canada, Nora Fatehi sang 'Siir Siir' with vocalists Vegedream and Sanjoy. Fans have been watching recordings of her performance online.

Nora Fatehi, an actor-dancer, brought a touch of Bollywood flair to the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony with a stunning rendition of the tournament's official hymn, Siir Siir. The concert took place in Toronto prior of Canada's World Cup match, garnering shouts from thousands of football fans who assembled at the arena.

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Nora performs the Official FIFA World Cup Anthem.

Nora, dressed in a gorgeous stage gown and accompanied by dynamic dancers, presented a high-octane version of Siir Siir, one of the official FIFA World Cup 2026 songs. Her dynamic dancing, stage presence, and charisma quickly became hot topics on social media.

Videos from the occasion quickly went viral, with admirers hailing the actress for representing India on one of the world's largest athletic venues.

A special homecoming for Nora Fatehi.

The performance was especially meaningful for Nora, who was born and raised in Canada before establishing a successful career in India's entertainment sector.

Taking the stage in Toronto, her birthplace, made the FIFA performance even more memorable. Fans hailed the occasion as a significant milestone in her international transition from Bollywood star to global artist.

Social media is flooded with praise.

Shortly after the concert, footage and images started circulating online. Fans praised Nora's confidence, dancing talents, and ability to attract a global audience.

Many social media users praised her as a worldwide ambassador for Indian entertainment, while others described her FIFA World Cup debut as a watershed moment for Indian musicians on foreign stages.

Nora's Increasing Global Presence

Nora Fatehi's worldwide influence has grown progressively over the years, thanks to music videos, international collaborations, and appearances at big events.

Her FIFA World Cup 2026 performance solidifies her place as one of the few Indian performers to play at a sporting event of this size.

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Fans celebrate Nora's FIFA moment.

For admirers, Nora's performance was more than simply entertainment; it was a source of pride. As the FIFA World Cup 2026 continues to draw fans from all over the world, Nora's performance underscored the expanding importance of Indian talent in international pop culture and entertainment.

With her dynamic performance in Siir Siir, the actress demonstrated why she is still one of the most sought-after actors in the industry.