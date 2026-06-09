The FIFA World Cup 2026 is just two days away. While the Indian team isn't playing, Bollywood star Nora Fatehi is representing the country on the world stage. She's part of a special song, 'Siir Siir', for the tournament's official album and is super excited about it.

Bollywood star Nora Fatehi has joined the FIFA World Cup 2026 excitement. She is representing India at the global event. Nora is featuring as a dancer in 'Siir Siir', a song from the official album released by FIFA for the World Cup. The song, which also involves music producer Sanjay and French singer Vegedream, was released just before the tournament kicks off.

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Artists from many countries have contributed to this FIFA album, and being a part of it is a huge deal for anyone. For Nora, this song is a major milestone in her career.

Nora represents India at the World Cup

Talking about her involvement, Nora said, “This song is very special to me. With 'Siir Siir', we tried to bring different cultures together. We wanted to create a song that would be loved worldwide but also be unique. I wanted to bring together all parts of my identity. My roots are in Morocco and Canada. Plus, India has had a huge influence on me. I have received so much love in India. The South Asian community has also shown me a lot of love, which has helped me on my journey.”

Indians involved in the World Cup song

Nora added, “This song has become even more meaningful because several Indians are behind it. The choreographer, dancers, and styling team are all Indian. Everyone played a big role in making this vision a reality. Creating this song for a platform like the World Cup feels almost unreal. It feels like my circle is complete, with different cultures, sounds, and people coming together.”