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Body Roll Controversy: Nora Fatehi-Honey Singh In Trouble For 'Copying' Netflix Show?
A man runs through a forest and finds a glowing lake. A beautiful woman, covered in gold jewellery, rises from the water. This whole scene, its colours, and the character's look have landed in a massive controversy. Let's see what the problem is.
Nora Fatehi-Honey Singh Face Plagiarism Row Over 'Body Roll' Video
'Body Roll' Faces Copycat Claims After Viral Success
Opening Scene Sparks Jibaro Comparison Buzz
Jibaro vs Body Roll: Visual Similarities Ignite Online Debate
In 'Jibaro' too, a woman decked in gold jewellery comes out of the water to lure soldiers. People are sharing screenshots of both videos on social media, asking, "Doesn't Bollywood have any original ideas?"
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Social Media Erupts Over Copying Allegations
Netizens Slam Nora Fatehi-Honey Singh's Team
Netizens are tagging Nora Fatehi directly, asking, "Everyone watches Netflix these days, did you think nobody would notice?" A content creator named Filmy Sonia shared a comparison reel of the two videos, and it has gone completely viral. 'Jibaro', directed by Oscar-winner Alberto Mielgo, is a masterpiece known for its stunning animation and storytelling without any dialogues. Art lovers are angry that Nora and Honey Singh's team has copied such a classic.
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Nora Fatehi-Honey Singh Silent as ‘Body Roll’ Copy Row Grows
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