Netizens are tagging Nora Fatehi directly, asking, "Everyone watches Netflix these days, did you think nobody would notice?" A content creator named Filmy Sonia shared a comparison reel of the two videos, and it has gone completely viral. 'Jibaro', directed by Oscar-winner Alberto Mielgo, is a masterpiece known for its stunning animation and storytelling without any dialogues. Art lovers are angry that Nora and Honey Singh's team has copied such a classic.

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