Diljit Dosanjh's Ahmedabad concert grabbed attention after a female fan kissed him on stage. The singer's humorous reaction and remarks on song restrictions also went viral.

A fan kissed Diljit Dosanjh on stage in his Ahmedabad's concert. It has been getting attention on social media after the post went viral. Also his comments regarding restrictions on his songs has started a new discussion.

Fan kisses Diljit Dosanjh on stage

During his concert in Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 21, a fan stormed onto the stage and dance with him. He thanked her for coming to his show and said “My English is not handsome, I am handsome.” He gifted the fan a mysterious Coca Cola box and after hugging Diljit, she kissed him on his cheeks. He then resumed his performance.

Fans are giving positive reaction to this viral moment in the comments. See below:

Comedian questions restrictions and Coldplay involved

Diljit raised concerns during his concert regarding some of his songs being restricted. However, in contrast, musician Coldplay were able to perform a song called Hymn for the Weekend with lyrics, "I'm feeling drunk and high" in the same venue without facing as much controversy.

Diljit said that he was inspired to perform in the stadium after seeing Coldplay in Ahmedabad in January 2025. He also replied to comments that doubted his Indian identity by saying he was born in India, and not in Honolulu.

However, authorities asked for four songs to be restricted in the concert, including Patiala Peg and 5 Taara Theke, due to concerns with the lyrics and children attending. However, Diljit raised concerns regarding how Indian artists are treated differently to international ones in concerts, meaning it has become a talking point in addition to the viral fan incident.