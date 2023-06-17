Father's Day 2023: 6 iconic English songs that denote father-daughter love

All about making Father's Day 2023 more special and memorable, here's a curated list of 6 iconic English songs that denote father-daughter love and describe the spirit of this globally celebrated occasion for fathers.

Music is a way to symbolize your relationship, dad jokes and all. Some tracks by singers directly mention dads, like singers Betty Midler, Brandi Carlile, and Stevie Wonder. Other songs don't have the words "dad" or "father" in them but sweetly grasp your feelings.

Here's a list of 6 iconic English songs that denote the father-daughter love on screens.

1. Wind beneath my wings (Bette Midler):

Did he ever know that he's your hero? You can tell him now with this sweet ballad by Bette Midler that expresses gratitude to the one who spent their life lifting you up.

2. Carried me with You (Brandi Carlile):

Brandi Carlile wrote this touching song for Onward, an animated Disney + film about two elf brothers trying to bring back their late father, so you know it will be fitting for Father's Day. She has said it's "a song about not taking love for granted—accepting love even when you don't feel like you deserve it."

3. Isn't She Lovely (Stevie Wonder):

Stevie Wonder's 1976 hit celebrated the birth of his daughter with sweet questions like: "Isn't she lovely? Isn't she wonderful? Isn't she precious?" We're willing to bet your own dad was thinking the same things when you were born.

4. Watching You (Rodney Atkins):

Parents sometimes don't realize just how much their kids are watching and what they're picking up from them. Noted country music singer Rodney Atkin's hit song tells the story of a dad who sees his son picking up his habits like a sponge.

5. I Learned From You (Billy Ray Cyrus and Miley Cyrus): Talk about an iconic country music father-daughter pair! The two wrote the lyrics together and, speak off singing verses about what each learns from the other in their different roles.

6. Just The Two Of Us (Will Smith):

"Just the Two of Us" was the fourth single released from Will Smith's debut album. Inspired by Bill Withers' and Grover Washington, Jr.'s love song of the same name, Smith's version switches things around to focus on the love between a father and son.

