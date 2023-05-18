Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Fast X LEAKED: Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa's film on Filmyzilla, Tamilrockers, Telegram and other torrent sites

    Fast X full movie available for Free Download:  The Action Movie Starring Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa has been pirated after a few hours of its release.

    Fast X LEAKED: Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa's action film on Filmyzilla, Tamilrockers, Telegram and other torrent sites RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published May 18, 2023, 11:36 AM IST

    The worldwide premiere of Fast X is scheduled for May 19. The main baddie is played by Jason Momoa, who is revealed to be the son of Fast Five’s antagonist Hernan Reyes. As Momoa's character seeks vengeance, Dominic Toretto, played by Vin Diesel, gets back together with his now-expanded family. 

    Fast X Cast:
    Rita Moreno, Alan Ritchson, Michelle Rodriguez, Brie Larson, Scott Eastwood, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, John Cena, and others make appearances.

    Also Read: Fast X Review: Is Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa's film worth watching? 

    About Fast X:
    In this movie, Dominic (Vin Diesel) tries to save his loved ones from the vengeful Dante Reyes. Louis Leterrier directs the movie. However, shortly after its release, Fast X found its way into pirate sites, where it remains accessible both for download and streaming.

    Fast X LEAKED: Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa's action film on Filmyzilla, Tamilrockers, Telegram and other torrent sites RBA

    Keywords like "Fast X movie download," "Fast X movie download in 720p HD," "Fast X movie download in 1080 HD," and so on flood search engine platforms. The movie may be found on Torrent sites and other online distribution hubs for free viewing. 

    This is not the first time a movie has been pirated or shared online. Tragically, practically every picture is falling prey to this chaos. Even after being prohibited, these sites continue to increase piracy and illegal download choices, despite previous efforts to shut them down. Strict measures are required to put an end to this. The cyber cell must take decisive action at this time.

    Also Read: Did Kangana Ranaut lose Rs 30-40 Cr for speaking against 'Anti-Nationals'? Here's the truth

    Fast X LEAKED: Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa's action film on Filmyzilla, Tamilrockers, Telegram and other torrent sites RBA

    Say no to piracy
    However, we advise readers and fans not to view the film on such channels. Instead, we buy tickets and see it in cinemas or, ultimately, on authorised OTT platforms when it is distributed digitally. Piracy is a criminal violation under the Copyright Act of 1957.

     

    Last Updated May 18, 2023, 11:36 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BTS star V and Jennie spotted walking together in Paris; fans hail, 'Taennie is real' vma

    BTS star V and Jennie spotted walking together in Paris; fans hail, 'Taennie is real'

    Fast X Review: Is Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa's film worth watching? Should you buy advance tickets? Read THIS RBA

    Fast X Review: Is Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa's film worth watching? Should you buy advance tickets? Read THIS

    Alia Bhatt at Gucci Cruise 2024: Actress trolled for sharing photoshopped pictures, carrying empty bag ADC

    Alia Bhatt at Gucci Cruise 2024: Actress trolled for sharing photoshopped pictures, carrying empty bag

    Did Kangana Ranaut lose Rs 30-40 Cr for speaking against 'Anti-Nationals'? Here's the truth RBA

    Did Kangana Ranaut lose Rs 30-40 Cr for speaking against 'Anti-Nationals'? Here's the truth

    Sapna Choudhary in Cannes 2023: Haryanvi dancer to make red carpet debut; here's what she said RBA

    Sapna Choudhary in Cannes 2023: Haryanvi dancer to make red carpet debut; here's what she said

    Recent Stories

    Sometimes ice should break': DK Shivakumar on why he accepted Karnataka deputy CM role AJR

    'Sometimes ice should break': DK Shivakumar on why he accepted Karnataka deputy CM role

    football ATK Mohun Bagan ATKMB to be rebranded to Mohun Bagan Super Giant MBSG from June 1-ayh

    ATK Mohun Bagan to be rebranded to Mohun Bagan Super Giant from June 1

    BTS star V and Jennie spotted walking together in Paris; fans hail, 'Taennie is real' vma

    BTS star V and Jennie spotted walking together in Paris; fans hail, 'Taennie is real'

    Kerala: Newborn found abandoned in Pathanamthitta; Condition stable anr

    Kerala: Newborn found abandoned in Pathanamthitta; Condition stable

    Massive fire breaks out in drug warehouse in Kerala's Kollam; Seven hospitalised after inhaling fumes anr

    Massive fire breaks out in drug warehouse in Kerala's Kollam; Seven hospitalised after inhaling fumes

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon