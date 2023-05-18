Fast X Review: Is Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa's film worth watching? Should you buy advance tickets? Read THIS

Fast X Twitter Review: Critic and audience reactions to Fast X on IMDb, Twitter, and other social media pages. Read some fans' reviews of the movie here.

Fast X can potentially be the series' last instalment or the first of a trilogy, and it will almost certainly pave the way for a spin-off starring Dom's kid Lil B. The movie's 140 minutes provide ample setup for sequels and spinoffs, which might be a huge plus or a huge minus, depending on your perspective.

Dante Reyes played by Jason Momoa is stalking everyone connected to Dominic Toertto (Vin Diesel). After several instalments, it's clear that Fast X isn't just another cult film; it's also an action, a heist, and a family drama.

The film contains everything one might want from a cinematic pleasure. Many say that the film has superb acting and exciting scenes.

As the antagonist, Jason Momoa continues to be as fascinating as ever. It looks like many laugh every time he appears on the big screen, but they also wonder what he will do next. There's no denying that he's the main attraction in Fast X.

Fast X cast:

We would like to see more of Michelle Rodriguez and Charlize Theron together, and we loved their action scene together. They are severely underutilised in this round of the franchise. Brie Larson did well in the film and has a handful of moments. John Cena sometimes shines, but ultimately he is a minor player in the story. While playing Dom comes naturally to Vin Diesel, the audience may get the impression that he isn't putting in much effort because of this.

Jason Statham, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Scott Eastwood, Alan Ritchson and Rita Moreno all barely have a lot to do and just play their parts without having any edge to add to the film's storyline.

While not the finest in the series, Fast X does its utmost to combine series staples with brand-new ideas. Meanwhile, the sequence that plays after the credits roll makes us wonder if the whole thing was just a ploy to get us to see the next movie. Overall though, it's quite the adventure, and I think most F&F enthusiasts will like it.

Fans of the Fast and Furious series will be thoroughly entertained and leave the theatre satisfied. But if you look at the film critically, you'll find a lot of problems with it simply because there isn't enough happening in the plot, and by the time the credits roll, you'll feel like the whole thing was just a setup for what's coming next.

