Did Kangana Ranaut lose Rs 30-40 Cr for speaking against 'Anti-Nationals'? Here's the truth

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut claims she lost Rs 30-40 crore because she spoke her mind against ‘anti-nationals’. She said, '20-25 Brands Dropped Me overnight’

Kangana Ranaut has made the shocking allegation that she loses between Rs 30 and 40 crores a year due to her outspokenness on political topics. She posted an interview with Twitter CEO Elon Musk on her Instagram Story with the headline “Elon Musk: I’ll say what I want, and if the consequence of that is losing money, so be it."

She said in the caption, “This is a character, true freedom and success, speaking for Hinduism, against politicians/anti-nationals/tukde gang costed me 20-25 brand endorsements, they dropped me overnight and that amounted to a loss of Rs 30-40 crore per year…" Kangana claimed she would never be silenced for her opinions.

“But I am free and nothing should stop me from saying what I want definitely not agenda-driven multinational companies and their corporate brand heads who hate India it’s culture and integrity… I appreciate Elon because everyone displays only weaknesses, at least rich person should not care for money…I see those more rich they get deprived they become…"

Kangana Ranaut has, on several occasions, given her honest review of problems inside the film business. She voiced her worry over the significant losses experienced by multiplexes earlier this week. She also brought up the point that the country needs additional theatre due to the rising cost of going to play.

She responded to the message, "Dreaded #BoxOffice is sparing no one," on Twitter. According to reports, "#PVRInox has reported a loss of 333crs aprox in Q4FY23," which came on top of a loss of 107crs in the previous quarter. The company now plans to eliminate 50 underperforming theatres over the next 6 months.