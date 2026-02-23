In a landmark win for Indian cinema, Manipuri-language film Boong claimed the Best Children’s & Family Film award at the 79th BAFTA Awards in London, placing Northeast storytelling firmly on the global stage

The 79th British Academy Film Awards, held at the Royal Festival Hall in London, turned into a moment of immense pride for India when Boong was announced as the winner in the Children’s & Family Film category. The film outperformed strong international contenders including Zootropolis 2, Arco and Lilo & Stitch, underlining the global resonance of its storytelling.

Backed by Farhan Akhtar and produced by Excel Entertainment, Chalkboard Entertainment and Suitable Pictures, the Manipuri-language film represents a rare but powerful spotlight on cinema from India’s Northeast. Director Lakshmipriya Devi accepted the honour alongside producers Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar and Alan McAlex, marking a milestone for regional voices in mainstream global cinema.

An Emotional Story Rooted in Manipur

Set against the backdrop of social and political tensions in Manipur, Boong — which translates to “little boy” — tells a deeply moving story of hope, innocence and family bonds. The narrative follows young Boong, played by Gugun Kipgen, who believes that reuniting his estranged father with the family would be the most meaningful gift he could offer his mother, Mandakini, portrayed by Bala Hijam.

With the help of his best friend Raju, played by Angom Sanamatum, the boy embarks on a journey to the border town of Moreh and even crosses into Myanmar in search of his father. What begins as a simple, heartfelt mission slowly transforms into a life-altering experience, culminating in an unexpected emotional revelation.

The makers describe the film as a story about a child’s unwavering faith in family and love — a search that reshapes his world in ways he never imagined.

From Film Festivals to Global Recognition

Boong first premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2024, earning attention for its sensitive storytelling and regional authenticity. It went on to be screened at the Warsaw International Film Festival, the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, the International Film Festival of India and the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne before its theatrical release in September 2025.

Speaking about his decision to support the project, Farhan Akhtar shared that he has known Lakshmipriya Devi for nearly two decades and felt strongly about backing a story from a region rarely represented in mainstream cinema. He described the film as heartwarming and said supporting it felt like the right choice.

Farhan attended the ceremony with his wife Shibani Dandekar, adding to the celebratory spirit of the evening.

The BAFTA triumph is more than just an award — it is a powerful affirmation that regional Indian cinema, especially from the Northeast, can move global audiences and compete confidently on the world’s biggest stages.