    Farah Khan attacked by netizens for insulting Tamannaah Bhatia in an old VIRAL video

    Farah Khan has come under the scanner after a video of her instructing only Tamannaah Bhatia in a video with Ajay Devgn surfaced online. She got attacked for badly insulting Tamannaah Bhatia in this old VIRAL video.

    First Published Sep 10, 2023, 7:43 PM IST

    Tamannaah Bhatia starred with Ajay Devgn in Himmatwala (2013). The Sajid Khan film was a remake of the 1983 film of the same name by K. Raghavendra Rao. It even featured the iconic song Nainon Mein Sapna. The music video featured Tamannaah giving an ode to the original song, featuring Sridevi, while Ajay dressed up as the 80s star Jeetendra. The song has mixed reactions from the internet. However, an Instagram handle has now dug out the making of the song video clip. A few incidents in the video have brought Farah Khan under the scanner, who is getting brutally bashed by netizens for lashing out at Tamannaah Bhatia and mocking her.

    Farah had choreographed the song. In the video, she was giving instructions to Tamannaah. Ajay stood next to her. An angry Farah was pulling up the extras and the make-up artists for disturbing the shot. The video has not gone down well with social media users. Many pointed out that it was unfair that only Tamannaah was being insulted and mocked while they felt Farah let go of Ajay too easily.

    "Tamannaah, what is this.. what is that? Ajay, do not do anything. Just get paid more," an angry social media user wrote. "Sare instructions tamanna k liye h," pointed out another. "Hardworking is Tamannaah. But praise and more paid is the actor why?" asked a third user. "Not the director, saying Tamannaah Tamannaah while Ajay is just standing there," a fourth user said.

    Although Tamannaah has been juggling her career in the South and Hindi cinema, this year, she has been focusing on her career in Bollywood. In the second half of 2023, Tamannaah starred in three projects — Jee Karda, Lust Stories 2 and Aakhri Sach. She wowed the hearts of fans and audiences with the smash hit song Kaavaalaa in the movie Jailer, in which she also gave a brilliant performance as the female lead and Bholaa Shankar alongside Chiranjeevi.

