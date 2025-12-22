Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna faced criticism from runner-up Farrhana Bhatt over his gameplay. Filmmaker Farah Khan stepped in to defend him, calling out his authenticity and sincerity on the show.

The finale of Bigg Boss 19 sparked both celebration and debate, particularly around winner Gaurav Khanna. While fans cheered his victory, runner-up Farrhana Bhatt and other housemates have many times criticized his gameplay, suggesting some of his actions seemed strategic or fake. This prompted reactions from celebrities, including filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan.

Farah Khan Defends Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna

Farah Khan asked Farrhana in their vlog if she attended the party of Gaurav Khanna. To this Farrhana said that she couldn't attend the party due to skin allergy and Gaurav also stated that she texted him saying that she can't attend the party because she had a dermat appointment. To this Farah hilariously replied, ''Avi GK se allergy hai isko''.

Talking about how Gaurav was called fake in the bigg boss house by Farrhana and other housemates, Farah Khan said, ''Everyone said he's faking and all, but I think he is like that only. Wo fake nahi kar raha tha (He was not faking)''. Farrhana Bhatt stayed quiet without making any controversial comments on Farah Khan's statement and agreed to Farah khan silently.

Her endorsement not only defended Gaurav but also shed light on the complexities of reality TV, where strategic moves are often misinterpreted as insincerity. The video of Farah backing Gaurav went viral, garnering thousands of shares and supportive comments from fans across social media platforms. Fans also understood that Farah Khan wanted to show that Farrhana Bhatt holds nothing against Gaurav Khanna.

Celebrity support can significantly shape public opinion. Farah’s defense of Gaurav reinforced his image as a sincere and deserving winner, reminding viewers that authenticity extends beyond what appears on screen.