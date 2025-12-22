Bigg Boss Telugu Winners: Life After the Trophy — What Are They Up To Now?
Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 has wrapped up, with Kalyan Padala taking home the win. He entered as a commoner and came out a champion. But with 8 seasons already done, what are the past winners up to now?
Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 Winner Kalyan Padala
Nikhil
In Season 8, Nikhil unexpectedly won over Gautham, taking home the trophy and 55 lakhs. He's not very active in Telugu now, focusing on Kannada films and some web series.
Pallavi Prashanth as the controversial winner
Season 7 winner Pallavi Prashanth, a famous YouTuber, was a controversial winner. He was arrested post-show, which hurt the brand. Now, he's reportedly into business.
Singer Revanth
Singer Revanth won Season 6. After the win, he hasn't been very active publicly. He continues his career as a star singer, but the title didn't bring him new opportunities.
VJ Sunny
VJ Sunny won Season 5. Known for serials like 'Kalyana Vaibhogam,' his small films as a hero haven't seen much success. He has reportedly started a restaurant in Hyderabad.
Abhijeet
Abhijeet, of 'Life is Beautiful' fame, won Season 4. After a break for health reasons, he's now a world traveler and even judged auditions for Season 9.
Singer Rahul Sipligunj
Singer Rahul Sipligunj won Season 3. His fame skyrocketed after singing the Oscar-winning 'Naatu Naatu,' which he performed at the Oscars. He recently married a politician's daughter.
Kaushal Manda
Kaushal Manda was the controversial winner of Season 2, backed by the 'Kaushal Army.' After a brief period in the spotlight, he disappeared but recently returned in 'Kannappa'.
Bigg Boss Telugu Season 1 Winner – Shiva Balaji
Actor Shiva Balaji won the first season, hosted by Jr. NTR. He took a break from films for business but recently returned in 'Kannappa.' He's also active in the MAA association.
