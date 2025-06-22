Image Credit : X

John Cena is set to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against CM Punk in what could be the most anticipated match in years. The tension has been building since their confrontations earlier this year, with Cena looking to hold onto his crown through any means necessary.

Don't be shocked if Cena bends the rules to retain his title. With CM Punk gunning for his spot, The Cenation Leader might dig deep into his bag of tricks. If The Rock appears during the match, the entire dynamic could change.