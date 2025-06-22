- Home
A new Shield, title twists, and one major betrayal, WWE Night of Champions 2025 could change everything. Here's what might unfold when legends collide.
Cena Could Do the Unthinkable to Retain His Title
John Cena is set to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against CM Punk in what could be the most anticipated match in years. The tension has been building since their confrontations earlier this year, with Cena looking to hold onto his crown through any means necessary.
Don't be shocked if Cena bends the rules to retain his title. With CM Punk gunning for his spot, The Cenation Leader might dig deep into his bag of tricks. If The Rock appears during the match, the entire dynamic could change.
Cody Rhodes Could Secure SummerSlam Spot by Winning King of the Ring
The King of the Ring Tournament has added major excitement to the buildup for Night of Champions. Randy Orton already booked his place in the finals. The other spot could go to Cody Rhodes, who faces Jey Uso in the final semi final fight.
If Cody emerges victorious, expect a blockbuster showdown with Orton. With Cena likely retaining his championship, a Cody win would set the stage for a Rhodes vs. Cena match at SummerSlam, a clash fans have been wanting. Rhodes may be crowned King not just for the title, but for momentum heading into the biggest show of the summer.
Solo Sikoa Could Walk OuRomain t with Gold, Thanks to a Familiar Face
The ongoing drama between Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa is about to explode. After Sikoa turned on Fatu at Money in the Bank, the two now collide for the United States Championship at Night of Champions.
But this may not be a clean contest. Tama Tonga's half-brother Hikuleo, who recently debuted in a dark match, could play a role. His towering frame and ties to The Bloodline's extended family make him the perfect enforcer. Expect Hikuleo to make a statement, and potentially help Sikoa walk out with the gold.