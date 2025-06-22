Anupama Spoiler alert: Anu's Mumbai troubles begin
Anupama's Mumbai trip takes a turn when she encounters Pandit Manohar's disrespectful son and a subsequent attack. Back home, Toshu starts a business using money from Rakhi's in-laws, causing chaos
| Published : Jun 22 2025, 04:49 PM
1 Min read
17
Anupama is happy to meet Prem in Mumbai amidst the ongoing drama.
27
While working at Pandit Manohar's house, his son arrives and disrespects both Anupama and his father.
37
He vows to get Pandit Manohar and attacks him, choking and leaving him unconscious. Anupama is terrified.
47
Unable to find a vehicle, Anupama takes Pandit Manohar to the hospital on a cart, saving his life.
57
Anupama tells Prem not to call, pretending to be dead for Rakhi's sake. Prem hangs up.
67
Toshu uses money from Rakhi's in-laws to start a business, infuriating Vasundhara and Khyati.
77
Pari informs the Shah family and demands Toshu return the money, leading to a fight with Kinjal.
