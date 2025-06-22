The Indian Army will commission all six additional Pinaka rocket regiments by 2026. These modern multi-barrel launchers enhance firepower, replacing old Soviet-era systems and strengthening India's artillery against threats from China and Pakistan.

New Delhi: Indian Army will complete the commissioning of all additional six regiments of the Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launchers (MBRLs) by next year – 2026, with two of them already in service and the process is underway for another two regiments, adding more punch and lethality to its artillery arsenal.

Defence Ministry's contract for Pinaka regiments

Besides the four regiments already deployed along the China and Pakistan borders, the Defence Ministry signed a Rs 2,580 crore contract with BEML, Tata Power, and L&T in August 2020 for six additional Pinaka regiments. The contract was signed within months of a violent clash between the troops of India and China in the Galwan valley in June 2020.

Sources in the defence and security establishment told Asianet Newsable: “Out of six regiments, two have been raised and deployed. We have received equipment for two more regiments and the training of soldiers will begin soon.”

“We are also expecting that the launcher systems for the remaining two would be delivered to us by the end of this year or beginning of 2026 if everything goes as per the plan,” said another source.

What are Pinaka launchers? All you need to know

In artillery, a “unit” is also referred to as a “regiment”, with each regiment consisting of three batteries of six Pinaka launchers, and each launcher capable of launching 12 rockets with a range of 38-km in a space of 44 seconds, neutralizing enemy assets in an area of 1 kilometre x 800 metres.

The Pinaka Extended Range (ER) rockets can strike targets up to 75 km away with high precision.

Once induction is completed, the Pinaka system will have a total of 114 launchers, 45 command posts, and 330 vehicles.

Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and aimed at phasing out the Russian-origin Grad BM-21 MBRLs, the Army wants 22 regiments of Pinaka launchers, with automated gun-aiming, positioning systems, and command posts.

In long-range rocket artillery, the indigenously developed 214-mm Pinaka is set to become the mainstay in the Indian Army’s firepower arsenal, meant to rapidly deliver a large volume of firepower against critical targets in sensitive areas.

What makes Pinaka system significant?

Set to replace the Army’s old Soviet-era GRAD BM-21 MBRLs, the Pinaka system is known for launching 12 rockets in just 44 seconds. It is a cornerstone of India’s artillery modernization drive, with ongoing upgrades for range, precision, and global export potential.

India boosts Pinaka firepower arsenal

In 2023, the Defence Ministry approved the procurement of 6,400 Pinaka rockets worth Rs 2,800 crore and in February 2025, contracts worth Rs 10,147 crore were signed for high-explosive pre-fragmented ammunition with a strike range of 45-km and area-denial munitions up to 37-km.

Indian Army, currently, also operates 5 regiments of Russian-origin Grad BM-21 MBRLs and three regiments of Smerch rocket systems.