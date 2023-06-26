Shah Rukh Khan's reaction on PM Modi's welcome with Chaiyya Chaiyya wins hearts of fans

During the #AskSRK session on Twitter on June 25, a fan asked Shah Rukh Khan about his reaction and feelings on witnessing PM Narendra Modi getting welcomed with his song Chaiyya Chaiyya at the White House in the US.

On June 25, Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan completed his 31 glorious years in the Indian cinema industry. He has given many hit films in these three decades and continues to do so. He debuted in the industry with Deewana alongside the late Divya Bharti, Rishi Kapoor and Amrish Puri in 1992. To celebrate the magnificent moment, SRK hosted a mandatory Ask SRK session on Twitter and answered his ardent fan's questions with his dose of comedy and humour. During the session, a fan asked him about PM Narendra Modi getting a welcome with his hit song Chaiyya Chaiyya at the White House in the US.

It is a known fact that the King Khan of Bollywood always engages with his fans in an interactive #AskSRK fans session on the microblogging site Twitter but his response to PM Modi's welcome in the White House with his song is heart-warming and won the hearts of fans.

SRK's reaction to PM Narendra Modi getting welcome with Chhaiya Chhaiya:

During the #AskSRK session on Twitter, a fan asked Shah Rukh Khan this question. He asked the star about his feelings on seeing PM Narendra Modi getting welcomed with the song Chaiyya Chaiyya at the White House in the US. The question read, "Sir Chaiyya Chaiyya chants welcomed Modi Ji in the US...What do you wanna say about this?."

Replying to this question, the actor tweeted, "Wish I was there to dance to it….but they would not allow a train Inside. I guess??!!!."

Fans reacted to this reply as one wrote, "clever response." Another commented, "Brother, you are the one who answers every question with so much presence of mind."

For the unversed, within the last week on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a ceremonial welcome hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. An American A cappella group, Penn Masala, performed Shah Rukh Khan's iconic number 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' upon his arrival.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan won the hearts of fans and audiences in the mega-hit film Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. SRK has the Atlee Kumar directorial Jawan, which stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles.

