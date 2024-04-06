Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Family Star: Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur's kissing scene LEAKED online-WATCH

    Vijay Deverakonda kissed Mrunal Thakur to shut her down got leaked on social media from their latest film Family Star. In the scene, Mrunal can be seen tearfully expressing something to Vijay that has gone viral on social media.

    Family Star: Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur's kissing scene LEAKED online-WATCH
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 6, 2024, 4:18 PM IST

    Family Star is a romantic family film directed and written by Parasuram Petla and produced by Dil Raju. It stars Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur. Despite earning mixed reviews from moviegoers and reviewers, the picture has done well in the box office. Mrunal and Vijay's chemistry in the rom-com is widely talked about, and fans can't get enough of it.

    And now, in leaked footage from the film circulating on social media, Mrunal Thakur is seen tearfully saying something to Vijay Deverakonda while kissing her repeatedly, probably in an attempt to hush her. The video was posted on X (previously Twitter) with a satirical comment that said. The clip was shared on X (formerly Twitter) with a sarcastic caption that read, “Only way to stop your girl explanation without asking her to stop.”

    Also Read: 'Monkey Man' LA premiere: Dev Patel, Sobhita Dhulipala, Sikander Kher and more attend

    Meanwhile, Salaar star Prabhas shared the poster of Family Star on his Instagram handle and extended his best wishes to the film’s team. “Wishing @thedeverakonda, @mrunalthakur, Dil Raju garu and the entire team all the best for #TheFamilyStar release tomorrow!” Vijay Deverakonda reposted the same with the message, “I love you Prabhas Anna (with a red heart emoji).” 

    Also Read: Sushmita Sen shares her wedding plans; here's what she wants from her future husband

    Vijay’s Kushi co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu also praised the actor for his new release. She wrote, “Go get a BLOCKBUSTER @thedeverakonda @mrunalthakur @srivenkateswaracreations #FamilyStar Releasing tomorrow.” “Thank you, Sammy (with a smile and heart emojis),” Vijay replied.

    Early reviews for Family Star, starring Vijay and Mrunal Thakur, are out! The film opened in the United States on April 4, one day before its release in India, and the early feedback from the public has been quite good. According to early estimates, The Family Star made about 0.04 crore India net on its second day in all languages, bringing the total at the box office to Rs 5.79 crores.

    Last Updated Apr 6, 2024, 4:18 PM IST
