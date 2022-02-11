Family Pack trailer: Puneth Rajkumar’s PRK Production release trailer of 'Family Pack'; watch

The trailer of the Kannada film ‘Family Pack’ was released on Thursday on Amazon Prime Video. The much-awaited film, under the banner of late actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s PRK Productions, is an engaging story of human emotions. The comedy-drama film stars actors Rangayana Raghu, Likhit Shetty and Amruta Iyengar in the lead roles.

Giving a sneak peek into the lives of the lead characters, the trailer introduces the audience to ‘Abhi’, a boy who has lost all will and hope to live. Abhi encounters a ghost by chance who gives him a new life. However, the ghost soon realises that their lives are intertwined on a deeper level.

The film’s director, Arjun Kumar S said that he is delighted to bring the movie to Prime Video’s platform. The film offers a fine mix of drama and humour and drama. ‘Family Pack’ comprises moments and scenes that are so endearing that viewers across the globe will be able to resonate with it.

ALSO READ: Puneeth Rajkumar continues to serve people even after his death, find out how

The trailer shows all actors delivering terrific performances in their beast capacity, breathing life into this film, quite literally. Family Pack will appeal to the audience for its quirkiness and uniqueness. The film has discovered new facets of the actor, including veteran actor Rangayana Raghu; at the same time, it brings freshness to the screens.

One of the most interesting characters is that of Rangayana Raghu who plays the ghost in this film. Speaking about his character, Raghu said, “Playing a ghost onscreen is a rarity so the challenge lay in making him convincing yet impactful for the audiences. I hope that Family Pack opens to positive reactions and entertain the viewers upon its release on Prime Video.” Family Pack is a family entertainer which is one of the movies that Puneeth Rajkumar’s PRK Productions and Amazon Prime Video have collaborated for.

ALSO READ: Puneeth Rajkumar no more: Appu to Raajakumar, 7 films that will remain in our hearts forever

PRK Productions and Prime Video announced coming together for the release of three films as a tribute to late actor Puneeth Rajkumar for his contribution to the cinema world. The film will be released on February 17 on Amazon’s prime video.

Watch the trailer here: