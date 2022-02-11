  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Family Pack trailer: Puneth Rajkumar’s PRK Production release trailer of 'Family Pack'; watch

    The trailer of the much-awaited Kannada comedy-drama ‘Family Pack’ was released on Thursday by Prime Video.

    Family Pack trailer Puneth Rajkumar PRK Production release trailer of Family Pack watch drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Feb 11, 2022, 1:25 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The trailer of the Kannada film ‘Family Pack’ was released on Thursday on Amazon Prime Video. The much-awaited film, under the banner of late actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s PRK Productions, is an engaging story of human emotions. The comedy-drama film stars actors Rangayana Raghu, Likhit Shetty and Amruta Iyengar in the lead roles.

    Giving a sneak peek into the lives of the lead characters, the trailer introduces the audience to ‘Abhi’, a boy who has lost all will and hope to live. Abhi encounters a ghost by chance who gives him a new life. However, the ghost soon realises that their lives are intertwined on a deeper level.

    The film’s director, Arjun Kumar S said that he is delighted to bring the movie to Prime Video’s platform. The film offers a fine mix of drama and humour and drama. ‘Family Pack’ comprises moments and scenes that are so endearing that viewers across the globe will be able to resonate with it.

    ALSO READ: Puneeth Rajkumar continues to serve people even after his death, find out how

    The trailer shows all actors delivering terrific performances in their beast capacity, breathing life into this film, quite literally.  Family Pack will appeal to the audience for its quirkiness and uniqueness. The film has discovered new facets of the actor, including veteran actor Rangayana Raghu; at the same time, it brings freshness to the screens.

    One of the most interesting characters is that of Rangayana Raghu who plays the ghost in this film. Speaking about his character, Raghu said, “Playing a ghost onscreen is a rarity so the challenge lay in making him convincing yet impactful for the audiences. I hope that Family Pack opens to positive reactions and entertain the viewers upon its release on Prime Video.” Family Pack is a family entertainer which is one of the movies that Puneeth Rajkumar’s PRK Productions and Amazon Prime Video have collaborated for.

    ALSO READ: Puneeth Rajkumar no more: Appu to Raajakumar, 7 films that will remain in our hearts forever

    PRK Productions and Prime Video announced coming together for the release of three films as a tribute to late actor Puneeth Rajkumar for his contribution to the cinema world. The film will be released on February 17 on Amazon’s prime video.

    Watch the trailer here:

    Last Updated Feb 11, 2022, 1:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hollywood Astroworld Tragedy 9 year old victim grandparents slam Kanye West for demanding apology from Billie Eilish drb

    Astroworld Tragedy: 9-year-old victim’s grandparents slam Kanye West for demanding apology from Billie Eilish

    Blackpink Rose sings Coldplay Viva La Vida Neck Deeps December covers on her 25th birthday watch drb

    Blackpink’s Rosé sings Coldplay’s Viva La Vida, Neck Deeps’ December covers on her 25th birthday; watch

    Gehraiyaan Review: Deepika Padukone plays the hero in Shakun Batra's love drama rcb

    Gehraiyaan movie review: Deepika Padukone, the driving force in Shakun Batra's love drama

    Thalaivar 169: Rajinikanth, Beast director Nelson Dilipkumar join hands for their first collaboration drb

    Thalaivar 169: Rajinikanth, Beast director Nelson Dilipkumar join hands for their first collaboration

    Hollywood Joe Alwyn reveals rare info about his love life with Taylor Swift drb

    Joe Alwyn reveals rare info about his love life with Taylor Swift

    Recent Stories

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 back to India, matches to be held in Mumbai and Pune-ayh

    IPL 2022 back to India, matches to be held in Mumbai and Pune

    Unveiled Veer new Made in India combat helmet for Sikh soldiers

    Unveiled: A new Made in India combat helmet for Sikh soldiers

    Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar wedding update: Groom's mother Honey Irani reveals some insides RCB

    Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar wedding update: Groom's mother Honey Irani reveals some insides

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC and head coach Bozidar Bandovic part ways mutually-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC and head coach Bozidar Bandovic part ways mutually

    India COVID cases on declining trend, lowest daily surge since January 5 - ADT

    India's COVID cases on declining trend; lowest daily surge since January 5

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka hijab row Muslim women stage protest in Prayagraj

    'This is a form of apartheid': Muslim women hit Prayagraj streets in favour of hijab

    Video Icon
    Navy honours patriotic grandmother and her kids; Retd Major sponsors new houses

    Navy honours patriotic grandmother and her kids; Veteran sponsors new houses

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs FCG: Chennaiyin FC needs to be focussed, concentrate and show discipline - Bozidar Bandovic on FC Goa loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin needs to be focussed, concentrate and show discipline - Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: Citizens in Mathura fume after finding names missing in voter's list-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Citizens in Mathura fume after finding names missing in voter’s list

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: Newlywed groom casts vote after wedding dnm

    UP Election 2022: Newlywed groom casts vote after wedding

    Video Icon