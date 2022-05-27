F3 Movie Review: Read this before buying tickets for Venkatesh, Varun Tej's film

Anil Ravipudi's movie F3, a sequel to 2019's F2 starring Venkatesh and Varun Tej, has finally reached the cinemas this Friday (May 27) after multiple delays owing to the pandemic and big-budget films.

F3: Fun and Frustration, a Telugu film directed by Anil Ravipudi and a sequel to the 2019 smash F2, hit theatres today. Victory Venkatesh, Tamanaah, Varun Tej, and Mehreen Pirzaada play pivotal parts in the film. F2 had its US premiere yesterday night, and there were a few early morning shows in Telugu states as well.

According to the crowd, the film is a fantastic journey from beginning to end. Let's see how F2 is received by the crowd.

