Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    F3 Movie Review: Read this before buying tickets for Venkatesh, Varun Tej's film

    Anil Ravipudi's movie F3, a sequel to 2019's F2 starring Venkatesh and Varun Tej, has finally reached the cinemas this Friday (May 27) after multiple delays owing to the pandemic and big-budget films.

    F3 Movie Review: Read this before buying tickets for Venkatesh, Varun Tej's film RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published May 27, 2022, 9:58 AM IST

    F3: Fun and Frustration, a Telugu film directed by Anil Ravipudi and a sequel to the 2019 smash F2, hit theatres today. Victory Venkatesh, Tamanaah, Varun Tej, and Mehreen Pirzaada play pivotal parts in the film. F2 had its US premiere yesterday night, and there were a few early morning shows in Telugu states as well. 

    According to the crowd, the film is a fantastic journey from beginning to end. Let's see how F2 is received by the crowd.

    Also Read: KGF Chapter 2: 7 reasons to watch Yash's film this weekend on Amazon Prime Video

    Also Read: KGF 2 to Attack to Stranger Things Season 4 and more web series, films to watch on OTT

    Last Updated May 27, 2022, 9:58 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Malayalam Actor Vijay Babu case update: Anticipatory Bail Plea to be out by Kerala HC RBA

    Malayalam Actor Vijay Babu case update: Anticipatory Bail Plea to be out by Kerala HC

    BTS members to meet US President Joe Biden; here's how RM reacted RBA

    BTS members to meet US President Joe Biden; here's how RM reacted

    Kerala State Film Awards 2022 Films of Mammootty Mohanlal competing against their sons Dalquer Salman Pranav drb

    Kerala State Film Awards 2022: Films of Mammootty, Mohanlal competing against sons Dulquer Salmaan, Pranav

    Man vs Bee trailer Rowan Atkinson is ready to tickle your bones in Netflix series drb

    Man vs Bee trailer: Rowan Atkinson is ready to tickle your bones in Netflix’s series

    IPL 2022 Aamir Khan preps to release Laal Singh Chaddha at IPL final drb

    IPL 2022: Aamir Khan preps to release Laal Singh Chaddha at IPL final

    Recent Stories

    Ukraines Volodymyr Zelenskyy accuses Russia of carrying 'genocide' in Donbas, 10 updates

    Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy accuses Russia of carrying 'genocide' in Donbas | 10 updates

    Soak it in Dub Nation, says Klay Thompson after Golden State Warriors beat Dallas Mavericks return to NBA Finals snt

    Soak it in Dub Nation, says Klay Thompson after Golden State Warriors return to NBA Finals

    Malayalam Actor Vijay Babu case update: Anticipatory Bail Plea to be out by Kerala HC RBA

    Malayalam Actor Vijay Babu case update: Anticipatory Bail Plea to be out by Kerala HC

    Killers of Kashmiri TV actress eliminated; 10 terrorists killed in 3 days

    Killers of Kashmiri TV actress eliminated; 10 terrorists killed in 3 days

    KGF 2 to Attack to Stranger Things Season 4 and more web series, films to watch on OTT this weekend RBA

    KGF 2 to Attack to Stranger Things Season 4 and more web series, films to watch on OTT this weekend

    Recent Videos

    After Gyanvapi mosque, dispute over Mathura Shahi Idgah gets louder

    After Gyanvapi mosque, dispute over Mathura Shahi Idgah gets louder

    Video Icon
    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said - adt

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said

    Video Icon
    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Video Icon
    It is confidence, not arrogance S Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    'It's confidence, not arrogance...' Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: MI Mumbai Indians did not have that killer instinct to close games off - Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI didn't have that killer instinct to close games off" - Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon