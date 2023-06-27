(Exclusive) Shama Sikander talks about her married life, husband and gives some relationship advice

Shama Sikander, who has been in TV series such as 'Baal Veer,' 'Ye Meri Life Hai,' and others, frequently dazzles her admirers with her Instagram photos and videos. Shama, an internet celebrity, has been absent from the big screen for a long now, but she still has a tremendous fan base. Besides TV shows, Shama has appeared in various Bollywood films, including 'Prem Aggan' and 'Mann'. As a supporting actress, she appeared in 'Ansh: The Deadly Part', Contract and Bypass Road. Shama appeared in 'Dhoom Dhadaka' and then in 'Shunyaa' and 'Seven'.

Now talking about her personal life, the actress married James Milliron on March 14, 2022, in Goa. James is an American businessman from Dubai, UAE. Talking about her relationship with James, Shama Sikander said, "My relationship with my husband is full of love, understanding and kindness. We are two individuals who are full within, and we are whole. We did not complete because we were looking for our better half; we met because we were both full, and we wanted to give that overflowing love that we both have within us for ourselves and then share with our partner that joy and all that love. We both are very in love with ourselves and each other."

Also Read: Bigg Boss Tamil 7: Kamal Haasan to return as host, charging 150 crores?

Speaking about having an understanding and differences of opinions in her marriage, Sharma said, "We are very kind to each other, we are very understanding, very compensational. We have this amazing bond, and it is beyond words actually, it can only be felt. That's why you can see me happy and glowing when he is around."

"I want to share everything with him (James) and he wants to share everything with me, and I want to give him my entire self. He wants to provide me with the same, so the feeling is mutual from both sides, and that happens very rarely, so I would say I have a very blessed and accomplished relationship with him. We look forward for each day that we are together, and its not like we don't have any misunderstandings or, I wouldn't say misunderstandings but any differences of opinions, but because of the love and respect that we have for each other, they are taken very very positively and things flow between us very well," she added.

Also Read: Aishwarya Rai to Katrina Kaif: 10 of Salman Khan's unlucky love

The actress also gave some relationship advice to the youth who jump into a relationship/ marriage and later regret it, "I just want to say that before getting into any relationship, or before getting into a marriage, you must find yourself and must(x3) invest your time and energy into finding your true self, your true essence and finding that love for yourself that you are okay with your own company, you are in love with everything that you do, you find yourself in the most healthy mental stages, you should not need another person to complete you, you should be complete within you and that is when you will attract a right partner for you."

Coming back to her relationship with James, she gave an example saying, "That's what happened to me and my husband; we both were so full of love for ourselves, that we attracted each other. That's why we have such a perfect, beautiful, easy relationship. So, if you want to have that and you long for that, I'm sure everybody longs for that. It would be best if you spent some time figuring out who you really are, what you really want in your life, what are your dreams and desires, and what is most important to you and then don't compromise on that and don't sacrifice on that."

Also Read: Mia Khalifa HOT Photos: Model serves sizzling looks in bikinis, luscious attires (PICTURES)

The actress also talks about self-worth in a relationship and attraction, "Find your own worth and then you will attract a partner who will also love all these things about you, not try to take that away from you but instead help you build all your dreams and help you feel more loved and protected and safe and in love with yourself, not the other way around. Love yourself before you are in love with somebody else cause that is when you will fall in love with another person. The relationship should be want-based, not need-based. Need-based relationships always fail, I have seen that time and again and they are very miserable till however time they last because when you are trying to use another human being for your need, it is never going to be enough."

"This person may or may not be the person that can fulfil that need for you because only you can fulfil your needs, so meet your needs before meeting that person. So once you figure out a way to make your needs meet on your own, you will not need another person, and you can do that, I've done that in my life so, you can do that, be fearless in that and have courage in that and I wish you all love and the best in your future, in your relationship," she further said

Shama Sikander on compromise in a relationship:

"Never compromise on your relationship because this is something that gives you so much joy, this is something that you spend so much of your time into, and your partner is somebody who knows you intimately, and so please do not compromise on that. Please do not, I don't like it when people say you have to compromise in a relationship, you don't have to compromise in a relationship; compromise is a wrong word to use in a relationship. If you have to compromise, it is not a relationship. You should be able to willingly, happily do that for your partner and not have to compromise… That's what I wish for all of you, as that is a healthy relationship."