Bigg Boss Tamil 7: Kamal Haasan to return as host, charging 150 crores?

Bigg Boss Tamil 7, hosted by Kamal Haasan is set to return in August. The actor reportedly is charging a staggering Rupees 130 crores for hosting the show. As excitement builds, speculation around the potential contestants is rife and is something to look out for--- by Amrita Ghosh

The high drama and controversial reality show Bigg Boss Tamil is to make a comeback on tv screens in August. The show which has been hosted by the celebrated actor Kamal Hassan for several seasons, has managed to captivate audiences, and the forthcoming season is expected to be no different. The show is to follow the well-acquainted format of a duration of 100 days with 13-15 equally electric contestants. Kamal Haasan, renowned for his charismatic hosting skills, will once again take on the role of the show's anchor.

However, what's more astonishing is the remuneration he has reportedly been signed for this season. It is rumored that the actor will be receiving a staggering amount of rupees 130 crores for hosting the reality show, surpassing the remuneration of many popular film stars. This makes him one of the few actors in the industry who can demand such a hefty sum for a television show. Notable personalities such as Rajinikanth, Prabhas, and Shah Rukh Khan have previously set the bar by charging 100 crores for films, but Kamal Haasan's hefty paycheck as a television host is sensational.

In the sixth season of the popular franchise, Kamal Hasan who faced health issues could not continue with the shooting and hence actress Ramya Krishnan temporarily stepped up as the host of the show. However, fans are excited with the news of Kamal Hassan being back as the host. His charismatic presence and sharp commentary is sure to add spice to the show.

As the producers gear up for the upcoming season, speculation about the contestant list is rife. Names that have been linked to Bigg Boss Tamil 7 include actress Uma Riaz Khan, popular anchors Bhavana and Makapa Anand, and KPY Sarath. Another intriguing addition to the potential lineup is controversial actress Rekha Nair, who reportedly participated in the show's auditions.

While Kamal Haasan prepares for his role as the host of Bigg Boss Tamil 7, he is also juggling multiple film projects. Currently engrossed in the shooting of Indian 2, the highly awaited sequel to his blockbuster film Indian, he is also collaborating with renowned filmmaker Mani Ratnam on an upcoming venture. Additionally, the superstar has joined the cast of director H Vinoth's film, said to be centered around the lives of farmers. He is also set to portray the antagonist in Prabhas' Project K, directed by Nag Ashwin.

As fans eagerly await the return of Bigg Boss Tamil, they can look forward to an exciting season filled with drama, entertainment, and the appealing presence of Kamal Haasan.