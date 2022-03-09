Exclusive: Prabhas says RRR will be a blockbuster

March is going to be an exciting month for the movie buffs as two much-awaited Pan-India films will have a theatrical release back-to-back. Prabhas’s Radhe Shyam will hit the cinema halls on Friday while Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR will be released on March 25. Both the films have faced a delay in their release, thanks to the pandemic! Ahead of his film’s release, in an exclusive interview with Asianet News, Prabhas shares his thoughts on his Baahubali director SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film ‘RRR’.

While speaking to the reporter about RRR, Prabhas said that the movie will churn out to be a blockbuster. “SS Rajamouli designed the film for Jr NTR and Ram Charan. I know the rough line of RRR. Tarak and Charan are very big actors in Telugu; I think it will be a very big blockbuster,” said Prabhas.

When asked if watched Malayalam films, Prabhas said yes, revealing the names of the films he recently watched. Says Prabhas, “Yeah, I watch (Malayalam films). The last film I watched was 'Lucifer' and 'Trance'; those two movies. I also have to watch the superhero movie Minnal Murali. A lot of people have recommended that film and said that it is good. Next, I will watch that.”

Prabhas also shared the names of the actors from the Malayalam cinema, whose work he likes the most. “Mammootty and Mohanlal... everybody likes them. They are one of the best actors in the country. And I am acting in a film (Salaar) with Prithviraj. He gave the voice for Radhe Shyam, for which I thank him. He is a great actor, and I am working with him,” he quipped.

Meanwhile, Prabhas was in the national capital, New Delhi, on Wednesday to attend a promotional event for Radhe Shyam. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the romantic thriller film will also star Pooja Hegde who plays Prabhas’s love interest.

