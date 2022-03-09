Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Exclusive: Prabhas says RRR will be a blockbuster

    Radhe Shyam actor Talks about SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Malayalam films in an exclusive interview with Asianet News.

    Exclusive Prabhas says RRR will be a blockbuster drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Mar 9, 2022, 8:52 PM IST

    March is going to be an exciting month for the movie buffs as two much-awaited Pan-India films will have a theatrical release back-to-back. Prabhas’s Radhe Shyam will hit the cinema halls on Friday while Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR will be released on March 25. Both the films have faced a delay in their release, thanks to the pandemic! Ahead of his film’s release, in an exclusive interview with Asianet News, Prabhas shares his thoughts on his Baahubali director SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film ‘RRR’.

    While speaking to the reporter about RRR, Prabhas said that the movie will churn out to be a blockbuster. “SS Rajamouli designed the film for Jr NTR and Ram Charan. I know the rough line of RRR. Tarak and Charan are very big actors in Telugu; I think it will be a very big blockbuster,” said Prabhas.

    ALSO READ: Exclusive: It is a lot of responsibility, says Prabhas on being a Pan-India star

    When asked if watched Malayalam films, Prabhas said yes, revealing the names of the films he recently watched. Says Prabhas, “Yeah, I watch (Malayalam films). The last film I watched was 'Lucifer' and 'Trance'; those two movies. I also have to watch the superhero movie Minnal Murali. A lot of people have recommended that film and said that it is good. Next, I will watch that.”

    ALSO READ: Exclusive: Baahubali 3 in the offing? Prabhas has an answer

    Watch the full interview here: 

    Prabhas also shared the names of the actors from the Malayalam cinema, whose work he likes the most. “Mammootty and Mohanlal... everybody likes them. They are one of the best actors in the country. And I am acting in a film (Salaar) with Prithviraj. He gave the voice for Radhe Shyam, for which I thank him. He is a great actor, and I am working with him,” he quipped.

    ALSO READ: Exclusive: Prabhas on his upcoming film Radhe Shyam, co-star Pooja Hegde

    Meanwhile, Prabhas was in the national capital, New Delhi, on Wednesday to attend a promotional event for Radhe Shyam. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the romantic thriller film will also star Pooja Hegde who plays Prabhas’s love interest.

    ALSO READ: Radhe Shyam: Prabhas slays in black while film’s promotions in Delhi

    Last Updated Mar 9, 2022, 8:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Exclusive It is a lot of responsibility says Prabhas on being a Pan India star drb

    Exclusive: It is a lot of responsibility, says Prabhas on being a Pan-India star

    Rishi Kapoor's last film 'Sharmaji Namkeen' to release on March 31 RCB

    Rishi Kapoor's last film 'Sharmaji Namkeen' to release on March 31

    Exclusive Baahubali 3 in the offing? Prabhas has an answer drb

    Exclusive: Baahubali 3 in the offing? Prabhas has an answer

    Exclusive Radhe Shyam Prabhas reveals what to expect from his and Pooja Hegde film drb

    Exclusive: Prabhas on his upcoming film Radhe Shyam, co-star Pooja Hegde

    BTS K-Pop band now part of CBSE Class 9 exam paper RCB

    BTS: K-Pop band now part of CBSE Class 9 exam paper

    Recent Stories

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: AB de Villiers likely to be Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB mentor-ayh

    IPL 2022: AB de Villiers likely to be Royal Challengers Bangalore's mentor

    The Kashmir Files beats Radhe Shyam RRR KGF 2 Bachchhan Paandey at IMDb ratings drb

    The Kashmir Files beats Radhe Shyam, RRR, KGF 2, Bachchhan Paandey at IMDb ratings

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22: Cristiano Ronaldo misses yet another training session with hip injury-ayh

    EPL 2021-22: Ronaldo misses yet another training session with hip injury

    Radhe Shyam Prabhas slays in black while film promotions in Delhi drb

    Radhe Shyam: Prabhas slays in black while film’s promotions in Delhi

    Remember Samantha Ruth Prabhu's wedding saree? Know what it is now after four years RCB

    Remember Samantha Ruth Prabhu's wedding saree? Know what it is now after four years

    Recent Videos

    Russia Ukrain crisis Prasanth Reghuvamsom report at Ukraine Poland border

    Exclusive: 'Every 20 minutes, buses have been taking refugees out'

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Did not give up and kept pushing, which got me here - JFC Jamshedpur FC Daniel Chima Chukwu-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Did not give up and kept pushing, which got me here - JFC's Chukwu

    Video Icon
    Chelsea for sale: 7 potential buyers for The Blues from Roman Abramovich-ayh

    Chelsea for sale: 7 potential buyers for The Blues from Roman Abramovich

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: Really touching to see people suffering: European union parliament member Maltigali-dnm

    Really touching to see people suffering: European union parliament member Maltigali

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022 CM Channi milks goat, triggers Twitter storm

    (Watch) Punjab CM Channi milks goat, triggers Twitter storm

    Video Icon