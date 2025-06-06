Image Credit : Getty

AJ Lee last wrestled in WWE the night after WrestleMania 31. That same year, Becky Lynch debuted on the main roster. While they never crossed paths in the ring, their careers represent two different chapters in WWE's women’s division. A match between AJ and Becky at Evolution would bring those two timelines together. If AJ secures the win in her return, it would be a massive moment and a major moment for her legacy in WWE history.