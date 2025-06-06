Image Credit : Asianet News

Masha Slamovich may not be part of the WWE roster, but she’s a major name in TNA and currently holds the Knockouts World Championship. With Jordynne Grace no longer around, Slamovich has taken the top spot in TNA’s women’s division. Thanks to WWE's ongoing collaboration with TNA, a match between Slamovich and May isn’t far-fetched.

Similar to the Joe Hendry–Trick Williams storyline, this could be another big NXT spotlight match. With Shawn Michaels overseeing the women’s division in NXT, a one-off clash or even a mini-feud between May and Slamovich could be a standout.